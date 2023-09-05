Thunder Bay, Ont. — When Robyn Saxberg sought out Kinder Music lessons for her second child, she found the instructor had retired leaving a void in the early childhood music niche. Within a year, Saxburg became trained and certified to teach Kindermusik and her new company, Kindermusik Inspire, was born. It is now called Inspire Northwest. Saxburg shares business space with Applause Productions, situated on the upper level of what remains of the former Keskus Mall. The lower vacant level offered the potential for new businesses but had been run down through the years and covered in graffiti. “I had this immediate notion of ‘wouldn’t it be cool if we had some community artists come in and create murals because all the walls were blank,’” Saxburg said. “It just seemed like a blank canvas to me ready for something really cool in there.” Saxburg met Quirky Company owner Laura Witlock at the Hub Bizarre and learned that she was looking for a bigger space to expand her business. They joined with Witlock’s brother-in-law, Jason Feller, owner of Boreal Museum, and the three began their search. “We couldn’t find anything that was in our price range, because everything was just skyrocketing and there’s so many out-of-town investors,” Saxburg said. “I suggested we look at the whole lower level of Keskus, which is not being used. It’s a bit rough around the edges because it’s been unoccupied for years, but I think it’s worth having a look at that.” The bulk of Keskus Mall was demolished in 1999 to make way for the downtown casino. What’s left is found at Red River Road, and along a walkway to one of the casino parking lots. Saxburg said upon entering, the three immediately had visions of what it could be and how they could build their businesses and their brands. Quirky Company and Boreal Museum will occupy one lower-level space and Saxburg has begun preparing a second space for her business. All financing has come from out-of-pocket. Any profits come from educational music classes, boreal tours and gift shops. Working full time with the Elizabeth Fry Society, Saxburg said Whitlock and Feller “took the reins” and painted the entire main and lower levels including the stairwell, while helping the landlord ready the common area. “We mulled over a few different names for the new space that I’ve described to people as the old Keskus Mall,” Saxburg said. “We all agreed that Keskus was the name that people know and will remember and we all agreed that Keskus Court was the way to go.” The group is working with other tenants in the building and rebranding the entire space as a music, science, cultural and art space for everyone. “With the waterfront strategic plan, we want to make it a walkable space and part of the downtown core and have more as a tourist destination,” Saxburg said. “We’d like to have some community artists come in and paint some murals on the main floor with a music and art theme. Foot traffic would breathe new life into the space.” Feller is planning three permanent exhibits with a focus on geology in his large shared space with Witlock. “There is going to be a cave that you walk through to learn about geology in our area and of course, there’s going to be the dinosaurs,” Feller said. “I’ll be doing fundraising to hopefully get a T-Rex skeleton as well. We’ll have a boreal forest exhibit and then down the line I’ll have a rotating space where exhibits will come and go so that I can keep it fresh with something always new.” Witlock added that the entire space is accessible complete with an elevator. “I’m going to be doing lots of art stuff for kids and the art, science and music kind of mixture will be great,” she said. “I am planning on doing weekly projects for anyone who comes in to make an art project for free and take it home.” Saxburg added that she will be building a community stage on the lower level where the old fountain used to be. “It’s just calling out for a stage, the acoustics are amazing,” she said. “The stage will serve as a space for experimental work, spoken word night, people and other music events.” Work continues at the site with the Boreal Museum and Quirky Company opening in October. Saxburg will relocate to the lower level in January and there are still upwards of five spaces that remain vacant.
Keskus still thriving in north core
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
