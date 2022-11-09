ST. MARY’S – From old books for young people to new tech for seniors, the schedule of recreational pursuits in St. Mary’s these days is getting happily crowded, says Community Development Director Kerri Jack.
“The municipality is excited to have hired Sonia Morgan as program coordinator of the Seeds of Literacy program,” she confirmed last week, after publicly posting the employment opportunity.
The program – conceived partly in response to an ongoing dispute with Eastern Counties Regional Libraries over rising costs and reduced hours at the Sherbrooke branch – was launched with an $8,500 Recreation Community Development grant from the provincial government on International Literacy Day (Sept. 8). It now begins a rotating schedule of visits through St. Mary’s.
According to Jack, Morgan “will be making a wide variety of books, resources, and hands on equipment available to youth at community centres throughout the municipality [and] will bring energy, enthusiasm for community, and experience working with community level programming to the position. Along with the literacy component, Sonia will make recreation equipment, family games and literacy-related activities available to youth and their families.”
What’s more, she added: “We are excited for some new program offerings in St. Mary’s that will be starting in the coming weeks, including Tech Savvy Seniors and additional supports for senior socials … We are now setting our sights on winter programming for the Recplex and youth programs for SMECA.
Meanwhile, Jack said, the department has almost completed its official draft of the municipality’s first comprehensive recreation master plan, a document that she says will guide community development over the next five years.
“Staff at the municipality have been working hard with consultants to make sure it is just right before it is made public for the first time. Keep an eye out on our Facebook page and website for more details in the coming weeks.”