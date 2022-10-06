The first meeting of the new school year opened with some good news from the district superintendent. Peter Dubinsky told the board that enrollment this year was at 547 students – the highest in a decade in the district.
Dubinsky also set up the board for its big assignment for the school year – to settle a new five-year District Strategic Plan. Work will begin with public and private meetings with partner groups, stakeholders, and staff over the coming months.
“Input from all our partner groups will be essential for this process and we encourage everyone to take an active role in the planning of this important plan for the future of the district,” he said.
Four-day school week study
Should students across the district only go to class four days a week? That’s the subject of research underway by district staff. They’re preparing a report for the board’s next meeting looking at the implications of moving to a four-day school week.
It wouldn’t be a completely new concept for SD 10: Burton and Edgewood Schools have both been on the four-day cycle for some time. Staff are looking to see how that has turned out, as well as consulting with the Boundary and Gulf Island districts, which both operate on a four-day cycle.
Trustees seemed cautious about the topic, and made sure staff would give the public a chance for early input into the debate.
“Let’s make sure we let it be known that if people have concerns, that they [can] submit to us now to make sure we address those concerns in the consultation process,” said Steve Gascon.
Dubinsky guaranteed there’d be multiple ‘entry points’ for the public to comment.
The report for the October 18 meeting will only outline the board’s options. The board would still have till February to decide the issue, but must submit its plans to the Province by March.
Electric buses
Students are getting to school in the district in an environmentally friendly way this year with the addition of three new electric buses to the district fleet.
The buses were delivered at the end of August, received full inspections and were cleared for the district’s three routes shortly after their arrival. Each bus can seat 76 passengers and can travel for 170 kilometres on a full charge.
So when trustees heard the school district is applying for funding to get two new diesel buses, they asked why they were needed now, with new electrics on the road.
“Are these backup buses to the electric buses? Are they going to be on regular routes? Are they going to be used instead of the electrics?” asked Gascon. “We only have three routes. Why do we need more than three, except maybe backup?”
Staff told the board the district needs five working buses to operate regularly, given mechanical issues and unforeseen circumstances that can take buses off the road. Two of the existing diesel buses are becoming problematic, so this request would be to replace those.
The purchase request will go to the Province as part of a larger $2.3 million five-year capital plan submission that also includes new playgrounds for two schools, and HVAC and other electrical and plumbing upgrades to buildings.
Daycare delay at Nakusp Elementary
As reported in our last edition of the Valley Voice, SD 10’s plan to open a daycare at Nakusp Elementary in September has been delayed. Superintendent Dubinsky told the board that construction deficiencies were still being corrected, details of workers’ inclusion in the union collective agreement were still being negotiated, and other issues had set back the ribbon-cutting for the 96-seat pre-school and before- and after-school program. He apologized for the delay, saying they “felt badly about that.”
“When you are the first with anything, there are simply things you don’t know,” he told the trustees. “So we are working closely with BC Public School Employers’ Association, Ministry of Education and ChildCareBC New Spaces, CUPE Local and International because we want to ensure when we do open up our doors, we have the highest quality of care that can be provided.
“We feel the community deserves that.”
He couldn’t give a firm date for the re-opening, but said once the deficiencies were corrected, licences secured and union rules established, it would be “as soon as possible.”
Summer projects
While students may have enjoyed the summer holiday, it was a different matter for the district’s maintenance staff, Dubinsky told the board. Crews were busy not only with the regular summer deep cleaning, but on major projects as well, including construction at Nakusp Elementary, new HVAC at Nakusp Secondary, a new library in Burton Elementary as well as duct cleaning and re-flooring at the schools in Burton and Edgewood, among other jobs.