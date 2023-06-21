Reporter Calvi Leon spoke with Arpan Khanna two days after his tight victory over Liberal candidate David Hilderley in Oxford's federal byelection. The lawyer from Brampton hung onto the Southwestern Ontario stronghold for the Tories following a contested Conservative nomination process that saw a series of spats and controversies, including the resignation of two local riding association leaders and the former Tory MP's endorsement of the Liberal candidate.
Q: You hung onto the Oxford riding with a seven-point margin of victory over the Liberal candidate. Did you expect the race to be that tight?
A: There are a lot of factors that play a role in byelections. But the one thing that was very clear with our victory was that Pierre Poilievre's message is strong, and people are buying into the Conservative message.
Q: Do you think the loss in votes hurt your party?
A: Not at all. It goes back to the results we got. We won with a decent margin. And again, folks at the door were sick and tired. Turnout is a big factor as well. It's not like a general election. Byelections are very different.
Q: You're from Brampton. Are you living in Oxford now?
A: I've been living here (in Woodstock) since last year with my wife and my son.
Q: You've faced criticism about being a so-called parachute candidate. How will you represent the riding when you're not from there?
A: Oxford has a lot of values that I grew up with. It's a farming community. My mom does come from a farming background, in a different country but with the same values. The election results speak for that. I spent immense time on the ground with farmers and auto sector workers, understanding the community's needs. . . We've built a coalition of support right across Oxford. We actually brought in a lot of new voters as well . . . We have to work hard and keep building that trust.
Q: So, you've lived in Woodstock for some time and did lots of campaigning during the last few months. What challenges are coming up and will need action?
A: The top issue I hear about is the cost of living, the affordability crisis. Whether you are a senior on a fixed income, a farmer doing a tough job, which is getting tougher, an auto sector worker, or someone in hospitality . . . the cost of living is a massive concern. It's getting harder and harder, and people are barely getting by. That's why, in my campaign, we spoke about axing the carbon tax, so that Oxford residents get relief when it comes to heating their homes, gas prices, and groceries, and we help reduce the costs for farmers.
Q: Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wanted you to win. What role do you think you're going to play in that government?
A: My No. 1 priority is Oxford. I'm going to focus on them. It doesn't matter what role I have. I'll always champion Oxford and be that strong voice in Ottawa.
Q: The president and vice-president of Oxford's Conservative riding association quit after you won the nomination race. Has that situation been addressed?
A: We have a great riding association here in Oxford. A lot of longtime members that were on the board are still on the board. We have a strong team. We actually grew our base, and we welcome folks to represent our riding.
Q: You're stepping into a riding with sharp division over flying the rainbow Pride flag. How will you tackle that division?
A: As leaders and the voice of the people, our job is to try and unite Canadians together on common ground. I understand we all have different perspectives on different issues. But at the end of the day, we (want to ensure) that everyone feels respected regardless of what side you're on. It's my job to help build that support and trust among the different groups. But at the same time, I also respect the decisions various government officials make.
