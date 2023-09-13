Due to a growing volume of calls for ambulance service from the Englehart EMS, the base in Englehart now has staffing available on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week.
District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Chief John McCarthy said the decision was made because "there was a trend in progressively increasing call volume to the Central part of the district on weekday evenings."
"The transition will see the integration of two full-time paramedics at the base, a marked enhancement from the previous Monday-Thursday evening on-call system,” said McCarthy in an email interview.
“As a direct consequence, the communities in the Central part of the district can anticipate improvements in paramedic response times, especially during weeknight emergencies."
McCarthy added that "the benefit in 24/7 coverage at the Englehart, Central base provides not only improved response times for the Central part of the district but will see also result in a decrease in cost for callouts, up-staffing, and will allow for better coverage of the North and South part of the district during weekday evenings. The benefit of a district-wide service is that our ambulances can aid in providing coverage and dual response to multiple patient incidents when a crew in another area is dispatched to a call.”
Up to this point, the Englehart, Central base had an on-call schedule for weekday evenings, as was deemed necessary by the call volumes and demand at the time, he explained.
The district-wide EMS service, which has three bases (in Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Kirkland Lake) is administered by the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB).
McCarthy commented that "DTSSAB EMS leadership, having prudently observed trends of a progressive increase in call volume in the Central part of the district on weekday evenings, elected to move-forward with 24/7 staffing during those shifts to proactively meet that demand."
BRH SITE
The Englehart EMS base is located at the rear of the Blanche River Health site in Englehart, with proximity to Highway 11.
"This location not only accelerates response times but also strengthens the collaborative relationship with the hospital, furthering the integrated, patient-centred care approach," McCarthy noted.
The staffing improvement was approved in the 2023 budget.
"The move not only guarantees increased service quality but also promises economic efficiency by reducing the costs previously associated with on-call staffing and overtime," he pointed out.
"Our EMS team remains committed to constant evolution in service standards. This investment into full-time staffing at the Englehart base will have a direct impact on response times and service of the central community members of the district.”
He added, "The benefits include the improved response time and coverage but also improved recruitment and retention of our paramedics, who can obtain better work/life balance with reduction of on-call shifts."
DTSSAB Chief Administrative Officer Mark Stewart said there’s one question at the heart of DTSSAB’s decision process: “‘How can we best serve our communities while providing value for money?' Our shift to 24/7 staffing at the Central EMS Base in Englehart is a clear answer to that question."
McCarthy noted that the Englehart EMS base also has added "two specific pieces of neo-natal transport devices that are used in every ambulance to ensure the safest possible transport of a newborn infant. These devices were provided for in the 2023 approved budget."