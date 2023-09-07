City council approved an additional $1.14 million in funding to continue the construction of the Coordinated Care Campus (CCC) at a special council meeting on Aug. 29.
Council decided to complete most of the remaining construction items but opted only to fund a communal kitchen ($190,725) instead of a commercial kitchen ($250,000).
Mayor Jackie Clayton said the commercial kitchen cost is not high relative to the whole project but is hesitant to support a kitchen in the CCC at this time.
“To date, every single initiative in this project has cost more than we initially expected,” she said.
Including the newly added funds, the current total cost of the CCC in the former Stonebridge Hotel is approximately $23,390,130. The project was initially budgeted at $15.5 million.
Council began the meeting with a closed session for nearly one hour and then debated whether the CCC required a commercial kitchen, communal kitchen or any kitchen at all.
“A kitchen is so central to this project,” said Coun. Dylan Bressey.
“We're trying to create a home for people.
“We're trying to create a therapeutic community for people and, for me, shipping in food from off-site just isn't as good food as cooking it on site.”
Wendy Hughes, city housing and homeless initiatives director, said the kitchen is essential to the programming of the CCC.
“A communal kitchen would meet the current needs of the program,” she said.
The kitchen provides residents with the opportunity to participate in food preparation, increase social integration and skills training, said Hughes.
A commercial kitchen would allow the CCC to also serve the public.
Coun. Wade Pilat voiced his concerns over a commercial kitchen, saying he believes the costs would exceed $250,000, and the city does not have a business case for a commercial kitchen.
Coun. Wendy Bosch opposed additional funds going to the kitchen, noting renovations on the kitchen may just cause the overall cost to increase.
“Our costs are out of this world as far as increases, and sometimes you have to deal with what you have, and right now, what we have is increased costs and additional costs and surprise costs.”
Council voted against, 5-4, an amendment to fund $250,000 for a commercial kitchen in the CCC.
An additional amendment was voted on to fund $190,725 for a communal kitchen in the CCC was passed with a vote of 5-4, with the mayor and councillors Bosch, Pilat, and Chris Thiessen opposed.
The mayor said she is concerned that the $192,725 may come back as not enough funds for the communal kitchen renovations.
“If I knew that it actually was going to cost $197,725 I would have supported the $250,000 because for $60,000 to have the full capacity of the kitchen makes sense,” said the mayor.
Hughes said if no kitchen were added, it would affect the current programming at the CCC, which currently has 25 residents and five more being added in the coming weeks.
“I think it is important that as we transition people in, we provide purpose and direction,” said Coun. Grant Berg.
Council ultimately passed a motion to complete the remaining construction needs at the CCC and an additional $192,725 with only Coun. Bosch in opposition.
The new funding puts $689,931 towards construction change orders, $155,000 for IT and security cameras and $104,474 for outdoor beautification and courtyard fencing.
“We'll start construction as soon as possible, and we're still kind of obtaining that timeline for the kitchen, but in terms of the external courtyard, we should have that before winter,” said Hughes.
She said phase one and two of the CCC is complete, which includes 63 supportive living units, medical office space, an indigenous healing space, a dining room and some administrative space.
Phase three of the construction is ongoing and will include the first three floors on the north side of the building.
Seven city departments, Enforcement Services, Community Social Development, RCMP, Housing and Homeless Initiatives, Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership (GPREP), Mobile Outreach and Victim Services will be located at the CCC. Hughes believes departments may begin moving into the CCC as early as mid-October.
The third floor will have 43 transitional suites that are self-contained and include kitchenettes, which could begin seeing residents move in December.
“We want to give them (residents) some time to get familiar with the building and their new surroundings, but we do anticipate adding an additional five residents within the next couple of weeks, and then we'll let them have some time, and then we'll reintroduce some more tenants as we move on,” said Hughes.