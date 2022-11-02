Downtown Drumheller was once again transformed into a haunting Halloween display with a boneyard, skeletons, and a towering mummy. Costumed trick or treaters took part in the Downtown Halloween, hosted by the Community Business Association, roaming the streets between 3 Avenue West between 1 Street East and 2 Street West, which were closed to traffic.
Halloween haunts and horrors in Drumheller
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Drumheller Mail
