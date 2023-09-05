Jennifer Constant wants to see her community flourish.
She’s been working toward that goal since before she left school.
“When you’re Indigenous you’re automatically born into a political position of resistance and realizing that things aren’t right, so either you internalize it, or you make sense of it and realize that you can become equipped and prepared to fight that fight,” says Constant. “I was raised to fight that fight.”
Her work has put her in rooms with politicians and business leaders but she says she needs to take up that space.
“It comes from a sense of purpose, a sense of belonging and doing what you can to make things better,” she says. “I never made any apology for the space I take up, but there’s been times when I felt like I didn’t belong, and there were spaces that didn’t make space for me.”
She pushed back against the idea that she shouldn’t be a part of those conversations and armed herself with what she needed to get the job done.
“I think making sense of it coming up as well, and realizing that I needed to better equip myself, understanding the issues and getting the credibility behind me to know how to effectively advocate instead of wasting energy,” she said.
She’s inherited those leadership genes from her mother who served as chief of Mattagami First Nation.
“She insisted that I join committees,” says Constant. ”I was always outspoken, and my mom wanted me to be a lawyer when I was younger.”
As she grew into those roles, working with the Wabun Tribal Council, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and as a Mattagami First Nation councillor, the importance of having a strong Indigenous voice in the room became apparent and led to her Toronto Metropolitan University.
“I was doing this prior to taking it formally,” she says. “I didn’t always know where my path was, but I was always being asked to different tables, so I realized that maybe I’m an advocate.”
Her advocacy stretches beyond her community, but the focus is on how her work elevates Indigenous people around her.
“I think now there’s a bigger awakening of the general public, of decent-minded people that realize the extent and the magnitude of things that happened to Indigenous people,” she said. “I believe in the good in people, and for the most part, I think that when we talk about reconciliation, a lot of people see it, but they don’t know how to navigate that space.”
Allies, she says, are needed, but they need to be sincere, willing to learn and centring Indigenous voices.
“I think acknowledging to yourself when you don’t know the information, you can reach out,” she said. “The internet is a wonderful place, as long as you know how to look for credible information, you can look for different societies and causes to help you better navigate the issues.”
She wants to see more of the good work going on presented to the general public, and to see that information is easier to access.
“Knowing that the media doesn't always portray the whole story and historically they haven’t done it, but I think now they’ve committed a bit more,” she says. “We’re living in a time when access to information is available and people can do it.”
Going forward, she’s hoping to continue serving her community in whatever way calls to her.
“I’m a leader,” she says. “I talk to people, I ask them what it is that they want, I understand the issues that are facing our people, I know who to talk to when I don’t know some of the issues and lending my voice to that, and I’d like to think I’m influential, and I think I can be that voice.”
She sees no limit to the growth the communities can achieve, and the help that can be offered to those still dealing with their trauma.
“We are together, we are one, and for every single one of us that is healthy and prosperous, we elevate everybody else by doing that,” says Constant. “We do have a purpose, every single one of us to make sure we’re being a responsible and productive member in our own tribe.”
There are still battles to be fought and Constant can see what that entails clearly for herself and her community.
“A right isn’t something you should have to fight for,” says Constant.