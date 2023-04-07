The Sask Valley Music Festival 2023 took place at St. Odilon’s Parish Church in Rosthern and at Station Arts Centre for Musical Theatre where students performed on a real stage. Voice, MT, choral, and speech happened between March 22-24 and was followed by piano on March 27-29. The adjudicators assigned were Peggy L’Hoir and Ron de Jager, professional musicians who offered both encouragement and suggestions for improvement. To qualify for an award in the Sask Valley Music Festival, participants must either live or study with a teacher who lives, in the Sask Valley district. Participants must compete in at least two classes in the same discipline. At the district level, Musical Theatre and Vocal classes were considered under the discipline of Vocal. Parent and Teacher were not eligible for awards in Duet classes. All scholarships and trophies are awarded at the sole discretion of the adjudicator. The final Awards Concert was held on Friday March 31, 2023 also at St. Odilon’s.
The first festival ever held in the Sask Valley region was May 1940 in the town of Laird, SK. Primarily, school choruses were involved, but it soon expanded to other disciplines in the years following. In 1962, the Rosthern Festival became associated with the Saskatchewan Association of Music Festivals. It was first held under the Sask Valley name at Rosthern Junior College in 1963. In 2002, Twin Rivers Festival split off from Sask Valley due to the immense size of the district.
Sask Valley Music Festival is a volunteer-run music festival under the umbrella of the Saskatchewan Music Festival Association. The SVMF last year had 19 volunteers who logged 800 hours to bring the Festival to fruition. This year’s executive include:
Sask Valley Music Festival Executive 2022-2023
President- Linda Swab, Rosthern
Vice President- open
Treasurer- Patricia Keefe, Waldheim
Secretary- Karen Wiens, Hague
Entry Secretary-open
Program/Registration/Website Secretary- Corinne Scheetz, Waldheim
Awards Convenor- Sanne Gillingham, Hague
Committee Members: Louella Friesen, Waldheim
Sara Ens, Rosthern
Nancy Epp, Rosthern
Rebecca Isaak, Laird
Audrey Watson, Rosthern
Audrey Falk Janzen, Rosthern
The mandate of the SMFA has continued for over 110 years, and for many children, music festival is their introduction to music and the performing arts. Music not only provides enjoyment but also a means of self-expression. Studying music is an interesting way to learn the value of practice discipline, and in the case of a band, orchestra, or choir, the elements of collaboration. In the festival scenario, the competitive aspect allows students to set and attain goals, to learn stage deportment, to listen, to win or lose graciously, and to become good audience members.
The Saskatchewan Music Festival Association (SMFA) is committed to promoting excellence in music and spoken word by providing performance and educational opportunities. SMFA programs include the following disciplines: world music, voice, piano, guitar, strings, woodwind, brass, percussion, organ, choir, school music, band, orchestra, musical theatre, and spoken word. The SMFA Syllabus has recently been expanded to include non-competitive/workshop classes. Last year in a period stretching from March through to May, 34 of the province's 47 Districts held Festivals either virtual, live or hybrid. The Provincial Finals held in June at the University of Saskatchewan were a live event with over 430 participants who competed for nearly $50,000 in scholarships. In addition to the production of the volunteer-run district music festivals, SMFA provides a provincial Syllabus, Competitions (Provincial, Concerto, Opera, Musical Theatre, and Spoken Word) as well as the inaugural Canada West Performing Arts Festival (July 21-23, 2022 @ U of S) in partnership with Alberta and BC. This inaugural Festival welcomed over 135 participants who competed for over $32,000 in prizes.
The espoused values of the SMFA, and therefore all their affiliate festivals are: 1) life-long learning and keeping people involved throughout their lifetime; 2) collaboration of patrons, teachers, performers, educators, and volunteers working together; 3) inclusiveness with opportunities for all; 4) excellence through high standards, 5) and leadership with integrity through honesty, accountability, and vision.
The credentials of the adjudicators secured to share their expertise speaks to the value of excellence achieved through high standards. Peggy L’Hoir is an experienced and innovative teacher, clinician, adjudicator, examiner, collaborative artist, and composer. She has been sharing her enthusiasm for music with her expansive music community for over four decades. Peggy is a Past President of the Saskatchewan Registered Music Teachers’ Association (SRMTA), and the Canadian Federation of Music Teachers’ Association (CFMTA). As well, she was an integral catalyst in the SRMTA’s Centennial Publication, “From Prairie to Pine - Piano Solos by Saskatchewan Composers” (2005) and “From Prairie to Pine – Piano Solos by Saskatchewan Composers – Volume 2” (2011). Peggy has served on the Saskatchewan Arts Board, the Alliance for Canadian New Music Projects as well as many other local boards. In the Fall of 2019, she was honoured and humbled to be a recipient of the Saskatchewan Music Festival’s Outstanding Adjudicator Award.
Although he’s a native of Nova Scotia, Ron de Jager is excited to be at Briercrest College for his sixteenth year. In 2009 he took a two-year study leave during which he completed a Doctor of Musical Arts at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. Ron has enjoyed performing opera, oratorio, solo recitals, musical theatre, film, and ballet, and has performed as a recital soloist in Canada, the United States, and the Netherlands. He enjoys collaborating and performing with his talented wife, pianist Elena de Jager. Ron has been honored as a winner in the National Auditions of the American College of Musicians, the MATS competition, and Kiwanis Festival. He has been awarded the Monica Rychman Award, William Cary Award, and Nova Scotia Cultural Development Grant, and was nominated to the Golden Key Society. Additionally, he enjoys serving as a vocal adjudicator and has adjudicated festivals and competitions in Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Virginia. As an associate professor at Briercrest College, he enjoys teaching private voice, vocal pedagogy, vocal master class, musical theatre workshop, and acting.
Following the performances of some of the top performers from the Festival week, it was time for the awards. This year there was a special award for a very special former member of the Festival Planning Committee. SVMF made a presentation to Sherry Doerksen for her 25 years of service as Secretary of the Sask Valley Music Festival. When she stepped down from the Festival Planning Committee her responsibilities were distributed amongst the rest of the committee, little did they know that although she described her work as mainly ordering stationery supplies and certificates, the actual list of responsibilities was much more extensive as normally occurs on volunteer committees. Prior to online registration, Sherry hand-wrote each registration, double and triple checking the spelling of names so no mistakes were made on top of ensuring that everyone from the adjudicators to teachers had all the information they needed.
As it is only the adjudicators who can recommend competitors to the Provincial Festival competition, receiving a recommendation is a huge honour. Last year’s competitor from the Sask Valley Music Festival who advanced to the Provincial Festival in June at the U of S, Emma Gillingham, did extremely well receiving several first and second-place finishes. Emma Gillingham placed as runner-up in Class 15 Covey Vocal Recital SMSCCT (17 & under); first in Class 18 Regina Music Festival Vocal Concert Group (17 & under); runner-up in Class 74 Alfredo S. Uy Mem. Spoken Word Poetry/Prose (17 & Under); and was awarded a 2nd place Scholarship for Jordie Hughton/Hughton Family CW/Excellence Classical Voice. Sask Valley Music Festival President Linda Swab announced at the finale that the Provincial Festival Competitions this year are taking place June 1st and 2nd in Regina. In order to be recommended to compete in Provincials, competitors must enter a minimum of two classes and receive a minimum score of 88 in their performance. This year recommendations were awarded to RJC Singers in Choral; Emma Gillingham in Voice, Musical Theatre and Spoken Word; Mia Gillingham in Voice, Musical Theatre and Spoken Word; Zoe Ostapak in Voice; and Eli Ens in Piano. The names of the four individuals recommended to the Provincial Finals were put into a draw for a bunny-hug with SMFA Provincial Finalist embroidered on the arm and Emma Gillingham was the lucky winner.
Also announced at the finale Friday night were the winners of participant door prizes and over 45 individual awards and scholarships. The Post Alumni Post Secondary Scholarships are available to former competitors who no longer live or study with a music teacher who lives in the Sask Valley area. It is hoped that former competitors will return to the Sask Valley Festival even after they move away to pursue post-secondary education. Competitors are eligible for the award four times. The recipients of the 2023 Alumni Post Secondary Scholarships were Isaac Lo in Piano and Emma Gillingham in Vocal.
The Sask Valley Jubilee Rose Bowl and Scholarship of $200 was the overall award for all disciplines from 1965 – 1997. In 1998 a Rose Bowl for Vocal was added, and the Jubilee Rose Bowl was then designated to Piano and awarded to someone performing at Grade 9 Level or higher. The recipient this year was Eli Ens who performed the jazz tune Alligator Crawl by Fats Waller in the finale.
The Erwin Janzen Memorial Trophy and Scholarship of $100 for a vocalist of any age or level was awarded to Mia Gillingham who performed her Musical Theatre entry Home from the movie Beauty and the Beast, in the finale.
The final award of the evening was the Vernon Klassen Rose Bowl and Dora Klassen Memorial Scholarship of $200. The recipient of this award was Monica Steinke. Monica performed her Vocal entry If Music be the Food of Love written by Andy Beck.
Planning for next year’s festival is already underway with the dates announced as March 13 – 20, 2024, and the entry deadline of January 27, 2024.