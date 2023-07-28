WINGHAM – The Wingham Ironmen 50th Anniversary Committee held its first of several special events to kick-off the Provincial Junior Hockey League club’s celebratory year, hosting a golf tournament to begin the celebration of their 50th season as an organization.
The price for teams to enter was $600 and included a buffet breakfast for four team members, 18 holes of golf with cart, a meal after golf and Ironmen merchandise gift bags.
A total of 22 teams (88 golfers) teed off at the Wingham Golf and Curling Club on Saturday July 22, opening up a day of socializing and having fun golfing, participating in a fundraising putting competition and celebrating with past and current players from the team.
The teams played 18 holes, going around the nine-hole course twice, in a non-competitive, fun game without the pressure of competing, that is until they got to the putting competition.
All of the participating teams joined in, paying $5 each to have the chance to putt the ball into one of four spaces, each space scoring up to six points, with the winner awarded bragging rights and half the pot.
Ironmen General Manager Wayne Johnston said, “the putting competition raised $466 and there was a tie ... both parties agreed to donate their share so all the money will be split between the Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, Wingham Minor Sports and MRES Breakfast program.”