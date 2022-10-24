The theme for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”.
Fires can spread throughout a home so quickly that from the time a smoke alarm rings, those inside have only two minutes to get out, the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) website states.
While no one expects their house to catch fire, it is paramount that everyone creates and practices a plan for how to get out in case it does.
“This year, there have been more than 1,900 structure fires, resulting in 93 injuries and 32 fatalities. This represents over one-half of fire-related injuries and deaths in the province,” Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA and parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness stated.
“These numbers are more than statistics. They are our friends and loved ones, as well as people’s homes and livelihoods. I urge all British Columbians to learn about the dangers of fire, how to prevent it and how to keep your family safe by having and practising an escape plan.”
There are a number of things to keep in mind to develop an effective fire escape plan, Rice stated.
Start by sketching out the floor plan of your house and identifying at least two exits for every room, this is usually a door and a window. Make sure all of these escape-options can be easily opened.
It is important to think about every member of your household including children, adults and people with sensory or physical disabilities and make sure that the plan will work for all of them.
Then decide on a meeting location outside that is a safe distance from your home. Make sure that everyone knows where it is.
Once your house has a plan in place, the NRPA recommends practising it at least twice a year, once in the day and once at night.
Home owners should also install a smoke alarm in each room where people are sleeping, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the house, the NRPA website states.
“This week is a good time to make sure your smoke alarms are working and to practise your home fire-escape plan with your family,” Rice stated.
“I encourage all British Columbians to do their part by planning ahead so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”