Norma Jean Kablutsiak’s winning fish in the Arviat Pike Derby was nearly five inches bigger than second place, and it wasn’t even the biggest she’s ever caught.
She caught a 44-inch pike in 2014 when her husband took her rodding, and her 2016 pike derby winner was also a few hairs bigger than her 2022 pike, which came in at 41 and 7/16 inches.
And not only did she place first in the 2022 Arviat derby, earning her $6,000 – she also placed third and seventh, adding another $4,800 to the prize takeaway.
“Fishing has always been my passion,” said Kablutsiak. “Ice fishing and rodding.”
She travelled up the river by Maguse Lake for this year’s derby, which was held Sept. 2 to 5.
“It amazingly didn’t take too long to reel in,” she said about her winner. “I was only afraid it would snap my line, but it faced me longer so I can reel it in. When it was fighting, one of the Elders yelled it looks like a seal because it’s too big. As it got close to shore, one of the teenagers got the net to help me get it.”
Pike seem to hang out in the same areas, said Kablutsiak. She uses a lake boat to access her preferred spots and her children crave the time on the land too.
Nataasha Komakjuak, one of the derby committee members and also fourth-place finalist, said a lot of people just relished the chance to spend time on the land with their families.
“I hear a lot of people enjoyed their time even if they weren’t one of the 10 winners,” she said.
The pike derby is newer than the Arviat trout derby, going back five or six years now. A trout and pike derby takes place in spring, whereas the September long weekend is for pike only.
“It’s been amazing,” said Komakjuak about the pike derby. “A lot of people look forward to this event each fall.”
She thanked the people of Arviat who registered for and attended the event, as well as the hamlet for funding and her committee members for their work in making it a great time.
2022 Arviat Pike Derby results
1st place – Norma Jean Kablutsiak – 41-7/16”
2nd place – Maggie Manik – 36-5/8”
3rd place – Norma Jean Kablutsiak – 36-9/16”
4th place – Nataasha Komakjuak – 46-3/8”
5th place – Andy Illungiayok – 36-1/8”
6th place – Harry Kuksuk – 36”
7th place – Norma Jean Kablutsiak – 35-3/4”
8th place – Andy Illungiayok – 35-5/8”
9th place – Andy Illungiayok – 35-1/2”
10th place – Janet Ishalook – 35-7/16”