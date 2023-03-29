MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg and District Lions Club held its annual Curling for Hospice bonspiel and fund-raiser March 25 in Morrisburg.
The annual event raises money in support of the Dundas County Hospice and Carefor Cornwall Hospice. This year, about $2,000 was raised at the event. A final tally will be announced when the organization presents their donations to the two hospice organizations.
Teams from Lions Club organizations in the region, and the community, took part in the one-day bonspiel.
The event was won by the team “Beauties and the Beast” skipped by Jack Barkley. The B-Final winner was Snow Geese, skipped by Keith Robinson.