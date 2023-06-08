Neebing, Ont. — Only one dissenter to the raising of the Pride flag in the Municipality of Neebing showed up for the council meeting town hall portion on Wednesday at the Neebing municipal office.
Neebing resident James Bakker voiced his concerns over the Pride flag being raised in the municipality, which went up the municipal office flagpole last week.
“There’s many people in the community that do not agree (with the municipality raising the Pride flag),” said Bakker. “I think it’s not ethical for using this (flag) to push views on members of the community.”
The flag was stolen on Friday, shortly after it was put up, and returned to the flagpole less than 24 hours later on Saturday at the municipal office.
Neebing Mayor Mark Thibert said council doesn’t take sides when it comes to human rights.
“All of us have said that we very, very much appreciate and respect all the views of every single one of our members of this community,” said Neebing Mayor Mark Thibert. “I do want to dispel a bit of a myth or misinformation that’s obvious from what you’ve said.
“We as council have not taken a stance by raising the flag, we are individually and collectively as a council, we’re not expressing any individual support for anything nor are we denouncing anything.
“Surely what council, in the very purest of heart, what we intended to set out to say is simply this, it’s that everyone who lives in Neebing . . . that as a municipality it is our responsibility to every member of this community to make sure that everybody lives here in safety and is welcome.”
Council also heard a deputation from Jessica Taylor of FoodCycle Science regarding Neebing participating in their FoodCycle Municipal Solutions pilot project that saw 36 residents receive FoodCycler electric food waste composter units for 12 weeks of use with the results being overwhelmingly positive.
The pilot project used the FoodCycler FC-30 unit in Neebing that had a volume capacity of 2.5 litres and introduced the five-litre FoodCycler Eco 5 to council on Wednesday.
Thibert and council, who all endorsed the original unit except for the size of its volume capacity, recommended that residents of Neebing get the bigger composter.
In other municipality business, council discussed the application process for groups to fly their flag at the municipal office; drafting a landfill bylaw regarding the use of tags and punch cards; review of the Gillies Boundry Road agreement; deeming the damaged Sommerhjen Homewagon as surplus; rubber stamping the trailer licence application and Discover Neebing brochure; who to give grant writing services to; tax bill insert changes and where the money would come for renovations to the Blake Hall.