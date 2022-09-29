The Heritage Discovery Centre in Centre 2000 has closed its doors after more than 20 years of service.
The space has housed exhibits about the history of the South Peace area and included a life-size animatronic dinosaur named Piper.
Soon, the space will become the new home of the South Peace Regional Archives, said Charles Taws, Grande Prairie museum’s curator. Some contents of the defunct Heritage Discovery Centre will be relocated to the Grande Prairie Museum in Muskoseepi Park.
He said the last show in the Kin gallery, $10 and a dream, curated by Carmen Haakstad, was a fitting last exhibit for the Heritage Discovery Centre.
The Kin gallery would change its shows yearly at the centre.
“It was a really nice exhibit to have as the last exhibit because it dealt with a lot of history with old photos and a lot of archival material as well, but a lot of local history, so it was kind of an exhibit that bridges the museum and the archives,” said Taws.
With the centre now closed, Taws and his team are working on dismantling the exhibits and putting much of it in storage, including the large dinosaur, Piper.
Staff is also photographing everything to ensure a record of the museum.
“A lot of the exhibits are now outdated, so we've recorded it all on film, but we're keeping all the artifacts, and we're keeping many of the features.”
It includes saving some of the murals from the centre, some of which were created by local artists such as Tim Heimdal.
Other items, such as a caboose, will be moving to the Forbes Homestead as it is similar to the one they used to come to the area.
Taws says there are plans to expand the Grande Prairie Museum and add a new gallery that will feature a new home for the animatronic dinosaur, Piper.
He noted this time might also allow museum staff to help give Piper some needed work, as not all the features are still functional.
“We've done our best to keep her going, but she's almost 20 years old,” said Taws.
The Heritage Discovery Centre has had some “great attractions” in recent years, said Taws, including the Sasquatch exhibit.
“That really highlighted the facility, (and) I think a number of people had maybe forgot it was there and maybe some newcomers didn't know it was there.
“It really upped our attendance, and just because that was so popular, it brought a lot of new visitors.”
He said Shirley Fredrickson, a former Beaverlodge resident, was a massive part of the centre in the early days and had put many hours into the centre.
Taws said he hopes to update the future exhibit space at the Grande Prairie Museum to be something new and unique for visitors.
“I'm hoping to make the new exhibit be much more interactive and more electronic exhibits.
“Whereas most of the ones at Heritage Discovery Centre were mechanical, and they're showing their age, but personally, I want to get a dinosaur hologram; I can't say we'll get one, but that's what I'll be asking for.”