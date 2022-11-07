Local groups looking for financial help for community projects to be held in 2023 may now apply for funding with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
Applications may be submitted for the Together CK: Community Projects Grant Program, which in past years was called the Community Partnership Fund.
If awarded, the Community Projects Grant Program will fund up to 50 percent of a project’s cost to a maximum of $10,000.
Since its inception, the municipal grant program has leveraged municipal investment into millions of dollars worth of community development projects and events. It has encouraged widespread civic engagement and community improvement.
“In keeping with its commitment to encourage community development through partnerships with local groups, Council allocates funds each year through a competitive process,” said Amy Wilcox, Manager of Corporate Initiatives & Communications with the municipality.
The deadline for applications for this round of funding is Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m. Grant guidelines and application are available online at letstalkchatham-kent.ca/together-ck-events-grant-program-2023
All applications will be reviewed by a committee composed of citizens and representatives from various municipal departments.
“The grant administrator will review all applications. Eligible applications will be forwarded to the grant review committee. The grant review committee is composed of public and municipal representatives. The Together CK Review Committee evaluates each application against a variety of metrics, such as the grant guidelines, priorities and CK Plan 2035 Areas of Strategic Focus,” said municipal officials.
The review of applications by the grant administrator will take place in December, while applications shared with Review Committee will take place in February 2023. From there, there will be Review Committee Meetings as well as a Draft Report to Council, which will take palace in February. Finally, the Report to Council is estimated to take place in March 2023.