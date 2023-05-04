A federal investment into Indigenous tourism in Quebec made public late last week will likely have benefits for Kahnawake as well, a Kahnawake Tourism representative explained.
“That investment will very likely help us in our current situation, especially now that we are starting new projects,” said Kahnawake Tourism interim development agent Trevor Diabo. “We’re always looking to expand our offerings and we will explore every avenue available to us to do that.”
The grant will fund the Quebec Indigenous Tourism strategic partnership initiative, specifically designed to support Indigenous communities in the early stages of developing their tourism sector and to promote Indigenous tourism in the Quebec and Canadian markets, with a contribution of $2.25 million over two years.
“This may well offer some benefits to community members, so we’ll see. We tend to come up with projects and request funding. That’s kind of what we did in the last fiscal year,” Diabo added
The executive director of Indigenous Tourism Quebec agreed, saying Indigenous tourism is a source of valuable knowledge and unique offerings in the international tourism business.
"The Strategic Tourism Partnerships Initiative aims to support Indigenous communities and businesses in their tourism opportunities,” said David Laveau. “Indigenous tourism has grown significantly over the past 10 years, becoming a vital identity tool and an excellent way to connect. In 2022, we already had more than 247 Indigenous businesses in Quebec, more than 1.2 million visitors from here and abroad and nearly 4,000 direct and indirect jobs that have helped this industry thrive and generate major economic benefits for tourism communities and organizations.”
Laveau emphasized the unique authenticity of the province’s First Nations tourism destinations.
“As a means of belonging and pride, Indigenous tourism is a vehicle for transmitting extensive and valuable knowledge and unique cultural experiences to visitors and future generations. In addition to its authenticity, representativeness, and growing offerings, Indigenous tourism reinforces Canada's position as a global destination,” he said.
Federal Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu said everyone benefits from a strong Indigenous tourism sector.
“When we strengthen the Indigenous economy, we all benefit,” she said. “This is a great reason to celebrate the renewal of the Quebec Indigenous Tourism Initiative. Sharing First Nations, Inuit and Métis culture and showcasing Indigenous communities enrich the tourism experience, and Indigenous Services Canada is proud to support this work."