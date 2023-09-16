A Carlow Mayo Township man named Denis, who disappeared six weeks ago is still missing, although Constable Joel Devenish, Bancroft OPP community mobilization officer and media officer says the search continues. If anyone has any information on Denis’ whereabouts, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Denis went missing from Carlow Mayo Township in the area around Bulpit Lake and Stringer Road on July 22 at around 1 p.m. Rescue workers, including OPP Aviation Services, the East Region Canine Unit and the Underwater Search and Recovery Team had a mobile command centre at Hermon Public School, where they were coordinating their search, but have since moved the operation from the school, according to Devenish.
The Bancroft OPP provided the following information about Denis; he is 75 years old, five feet, ten inches tall, with a medium build and he wears glasses. When last seen on July 22, he was wearing a blue and white checked long sleeve collared shirt, blue jeans, athletic socks and running shoes.
The OPP is asking anyone in the Bulpit Lake and Stringer Road area to keep checking any outbuildings on their property regularly for any sign of Denis.
As of Sept. 5, Devenish told The Bancroft Times that the search continues and they cannot rule out that Denis was picked up by a passing vehicle and is in another area.
“The investigation will be ongoing but there will no longer be updates unless something significant changes.”