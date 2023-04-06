The rich cultural diversity of Indigenous communities across the country is one of Canada’s main tourism selling points, and the CEO of Canada’s Indigenous tourism association is calling foul on the federal government’s inability to invest over the long term in the industry.
Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) CEO Keith Henry said his association was “disappointed” in the lack of long-term funding for the industry to rebuild in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An ITAC statement decried the “lack of investment into long-term and Indigenous-led initiatives required to secure the industry’s future,” in last week’s federal budget.
Henry said despite the attractiveness of Canada’s Indigenous tourist destinations and the fast-growing nature of the industry, he is vexed by the government’s lack of engagement on the topic.
“The global demand for Indigenous tourism is growing significantly making it one of the fastest-growing industries in Canada,” Henry said. “To reach that goal we need to have stable, long-term funding and we need to support Indigenous-led solutions. We’re extremely disappointed to once again be overlooked by our government."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Indigenous tourism levels were at an all-time high in Canada, Henry said, and the industry has yet to recover.
“It’s been very, very hard on our operators,” he said in a telephone interview Friday. “I’m at a loss to explain why they have not decided to invest further in what was a vibrant industry.”
ITAC launched its 2023-24 Action Plan earlier this month outlining steps to rebuild the Indigenous tourism industry to peak 2019 levels of $1.9 billion in economic benefits and 39,000 jobs in the industry – as soon as possible, Henry said.
“Our vision seemed to be aligned with the government, pre-budget, and that’s what guided our action plan,” he said. “We believed there was strong support from the federal government based on our positive meetings to date. ITAC has been crystal clear in what is needed to ensure Canada is the world leader in Indigenous tourism, but work must start now to reach our 2030 targets.”
ITAC recently hosted the International Indigenous Tourism Conference (IITC) in Winnipeg from March 8 to 10 and 1,100 global delegates were in attendance. Henry said the optimism coming out of that event has turned to disappointment.
“Our association can't understand how the federal budget can include a section titled ‘Chapter 4: Advancing Reconciliation and Building a Canada That Works for Everyone’ and not support the critical work of Indigenous tourism businesses,” Henry lamented. “Tourism is reconciliation in action and in the budget Indigenous tourism was seemingly invisible.”