NORTH PERTH – At the March 13 meeting, CAO Kriss Snell brought forth a report to North Perth council, seeking support as he applied for a position on The Association of Municipalities Ontario (AMO) Board of Directors.
In November 2022, the AMO announced that it was accepting applications for its 2022-2024 AMO board of directors.
“AMO is one of the leading public policy voices in Ontario, enabling Ontario’s municipalities to work collaboratively to achieve shared goals and meet common challenges,” explained Snell in his report.
The Small Urban Caucus position is vacant and requires a municipal employee or staff, and Snell applied for the position.
“Considering that we are in a critical time I think in this provincial history, just with everything that is going on with the Planning Act, and other provincial various regulation and legislative changes, I thought it was important that North Perth have a voice at the table,” explains Snell.
The board of directors for AMO is the governing body of the association and has 43 elected and non-elected members.
“With over 20 years of experience in the municipal sector, including the past 13 years as the CAO of one of the fastest growing small urban communities in Ontario, I ask for your support as I believe I bring valuable insight and perspectives to the position,” wrote Snell.
Coun. Lee Anne Andriessen expressed her delight, “I think that’s awesome… it would be great to have your representation at AMO.”
Mayor Todd Kasenberg was “thrilled with the opportunity to have you as a candidate serving at AMO,” and wished him luck in his application.
The council of the Municipality of North Perth then voted unanimously to support the CAO’s application to the AMO Board of Directors’ Small Urban Caucus.