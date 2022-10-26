Blake Ellis/Local Journalism Initiative Photo
St. Pat’s scored twice in the second half to rally from a 2-1 halftime deficit and edge LCCVI, 3-2 in the Lambton Kent junior girls’ soccer final last Thursday in Sarnia. Gabrielle Benoit had the game-winning goal on a penalty kick. Farrah Lucas had the other two Irish goals. Emma Pullman scored both goals for the Lancers.
Irish goalkeeper Taeah Tsaprailis made a save on a penalty kick in the second half to preserve the win. Pullman scored twice to lead the Lancers to a 4-1 win over Northern in the semifinals earlier in the week. Paige Bickner and Ryann McAuley also scored for LCCVI.