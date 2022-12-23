Haliburton County and its lower tier municipalities will get money from the province to address infrastructure needs.
Money from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) is to be used to build and repair roads, bridges, water, and wastewater facilities.
Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock, said her district will get $7.6-million from the OCIF.
Of that purse, Haliburton County will get $535,784; Highlands East will get $100,000; Algonquin Highlands will avail of $115,000; Dysart et al has been allotted $331,153; and Minden Hills will receive $192,937.
According to the provincial government, the money is part of Ontario’s nearly $400 million commitment to 425 communities to help address core infrastructure projects and asset management planning in 2023.
By recognizing that municipalities have different infrastructure needs, the province uses a straightforward and transparent formula that examines various socioeconomic factors to determine funding allocations across the province, said a government press release.
“Ontario’s small, rural, and northern communities, including many in our riding, are essential to the growth and prosperity of the province,” Scott said. “The government is continuing to counter rising inflation by providing stable funding to meet local infrastructure needs and support the creation of new jobs.
“By supporting key infrastructure projects locally, we are helping to grow and build safer, more resilient communities for years to come.”
-30-