We went back to the hospital the next day and talked to the nurses and said, “There’s something wrong with her because her arm smells funny.”
They said, “Gangrene is starting to set in her arm. We had to make holes in her cast to try to stop it from turning completely gangrene."
The nurses used to like my mother because even though her arm was in a cast, they would just bring her a basin with water and soap, and she’d say “I’ll wash myself.”
Even in her dependence on somebody, she still insisted on doing things herself. Even with her arm in the cast, she still managed to do things.
She’d always comment on the people across the hall. She’d say, “I don’t know why they’re screaming.”
She’d ask the nurses, “Why are they screaming?”
The nurses would say, “We have to go there and do everything for them. We appreciate you.
You’ve only got one arm, and still you’re worried about other people, or you want to do things yourself.”
She was always a model patient. They even had yarn, and they made her a gold medal out of yellow paper, and they put “Best Patient Ever”.
That was my role model…
*
Tsi saióhrhen’ne’ tsi tehshakotitsèn:tha’ saiákwe’ tánon’ wa’tiakwahthá:ren’ ne tekóntshnie’ tánon’ wa’akwèn:ron’, “Tiok niiakoià:tawen’s ase’kén ó:ia niwenserò:ten’ ne ienentshà:ke.”
Wahonnì:ron’, “Í:wehre’ aiótken’ ienentshà:ke. Ó:nen’k tsi wa’akwahrontónnion’ ne tsi teken’tarawèn:’e ienentshà:ke taká:tahste’ ne akwah aiótken’.”
Né: tekóntshnie’ iakotinòn:we’s shes nake’nisténha ase’kén sá:ne teken’tarawèn:’e ienentshà:ke, ón:ta tánon’ ononhwarè:tha’ eniakotihawíhten’, nok enia’ì:ron’ “Í: enkatatia’tóhare’.”
Arenhátien tsi iontateniahé:sen nónhka’k, shé:kon ieiakorihwà:re akaonhà:’ak tiok naióntiere’. Arenhátien tsi teken’tarawèn:’e ienentshà:ke, shé:kon iakokwénion tiok naióntiere’.
Tió:konte tenhonwatiia’tó:rehte’ tsi nihá:ti sken’whá:rati thón:ne’s. Enia’ì:ron’, “Iah tewakaterièn:tare oh nontié:ren tsi tehotihenréhtha’.”
Enhonwatiri’wanón:tonhse’ ne tekóntshnie’, “Oh nontié:ren tsi tehotihenréhtha’?”
Enkonnì:ron’ ne tekóntshnie’, “Ó:nen’k tsi tho ieniénkwe’ tánon’ akwé:kon eniakhiié:ra’se’.
Kwaia’tanorónhstha’. Ská:ti khók ióio’tens ne senentshà:ke, nok shé:kon she’nikòn:rare ne ronátia’ke, tóka’ ni’ íhsehre’ sonhà:’ak tiok nahsátiere’.”
Tiótkon ienonwaweiénhen tsi tho ieià:tare. Akwé:kon karisé: rotiién:tahkwe’, tánon’ ohwistanó:ron’ iehwistaniiontáhkhwa’ wahshakonónnien’ ne otsì:nekwar nikahiatonhserò:ten’ wahonnónnia’te’, tánon’ wahatihiá:ton’ “Best Patient Ever”.
Akáonha nen’ nè:’e takheweiennanòn:we’ne’.