The Wakaw Legion Branch #195 hosted a Father’s Day Lunch from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 18th, in the Legion Hall. Along with the sausage, perogies, and pie luncheon, there was also a pie auction and a draw for a door prize. The extended seating time meant there was a steady stream of people keeping the tables filled and the conversations going. When the tallies were all counted at the end of the day 121 people enjoyed lunch at the Legion on Sunday. This is the first luncheon the Legion has hosted for Father’s Day in a very long time according to Past-President Jack Jones. The Legion also hosted a Mother’s Day luncheon and the positive reception from the public means these will become annual fundraising events for the Legion. Members will have the barbecues fired up in a couple of weeks again for the July 1st festivities, serving up their famous char-burger and fries from 11 am – 5 pm.
The winner of the 50/50 draw was Dan White. The golf package was won by Bob Antoshkiw; the Roughrider rain jacket, cap, and golf balls package was won by Bill Huziek; the Alibi lawn chairs were won by Paul Silbernagel; and the 4-pack of seasoned ale went home with Greg Boschman.
The Wakaw Legion welcomes new members to join by reaching out to any Legion member. With close to 250,000 members in 1,350 branches, representation of the Royal Canadian Legion can be found all across Canada and abroad and serves as a link between our past, our present, and our future. Legion membership is open to currently serving and retired Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police members, as well as the mothers and fathers, wives and husbands, sons and daughters, and grandchildren of all Veterans. The Legion also welcomes those without military affiliation who support Canada’s veterans. Legion members, whether they have served or not, help veterans and their families, promote Remembrance, support Legion programs and volunteer their time to provide essential services within their communities.
Legion membership is open to any Canadian citizen or citizen of an Allied nation who is 18 years of age or older. There are four main categories of membership: ordinary, associate, affiliate voting, and affiliate non-voting. Ordinary membership is available to still-serving and retired military, reservists, RCMP, police officers, Canadian Coast Guard, and others listed in the General By-Laws. Associate membership is available for parents, spouses, widows, widowers, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces as well as nephews of a person who is or was eligible for Ordinary membership. An Affiliate voting membership is available for Canadian citizens or Commonwealth subjects from an Allied nation who support The Royal Canadian Legion’s aims and objectives and are not eligible for ordinary or associate membership. An Affiliate non-voting membership is available for non-Canadian citizens or non-Commonwealth subjects from an Allied nation who support The Royal Canadian Legion’s aims and objectives.