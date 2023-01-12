A proposed leisure pathway that would occupy a strip of land east of the tunnel near the Mercier Bridge will be the topic of extensive consultation in the community for the next month starting Monday.
PlanIt Consulting and Communications will carry out a consultation of the community from January 16 to February 15 to gauge its interest the proposed path that the corporation in charge of maintaining and developing the south portion of the bridge hopes will contribute to sustainable development.
The pathway would be located between the Old Malone service road and the Highway 132 up-ramp to the Mercier Bridge.
The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) commissioned the survey and said the purpose of the consultation is to hear from community members about whether they support the idea of having the leisure pathway created. Should the community decide against it, the project will not proceed.
“This is the first step in the consultation process,” PlanIt project coordinator Maris Jacobs said. “If the community decides in overwhelming numbers they are against the project, it will end there. If the community reacts positively, we will ask more in-depth questions in further consultation.”
More extensive consultations on how it would look, be constructed and maintained would then take place, Planit indicated.
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Arnold Boyer said the community will be the ultimate arbiter of how that land is used.
“It’s up to you,” he said.
The idea stems from the bridge corporation’s sustainable development strategy, which seeks to make environmental and social improvements to areas surrounding JCCBI-maintained structures.
All community members 16 and over are eligible to be heard. Individuals can give their opinion through a telephone survey or kiosk, online survey, focus group or individual interview.
Jacobs said it’s unknown where those kiosks will be held right now, but as of next week PlanIt will post the information on their Facebook and other social-media pages.
“We don’t always do these well in advance, so we will have more information as to what is available for us next week,” she said.