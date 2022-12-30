BRUCE COUNTY – County council approved the staff recommendation from transportation and environmental services to amend the 2022 budget.
The change would see funding from the Bruce Road 25 project to Bruce Road 6A East (known locally as Deemerton Road), in the amount of $900,000.
Amanda Froese, director of transportation and environmental services, said phase one of the Road 6 A E project is “at the 90 per cent complete” stage, and the plan is to tender in January 2023.
Froese said in her report that property acquisitions have been completed, along with installation and relocation of telecommunications.
She noted that the most recent estimates for constructing the road are $6 million, in excess of the approved budget of $4,755,000.
South Bruce plans to install underground services on Absalom St. E. (Road 6 A E) in the urban limits of Mildmay; this work will connect to the county’s project.
The report indicated that Road 6 A E is considered of higher priority that Bruce Road 25, due to fact the Road 6 A E is in such poor condition, the speed limit has been reduced from Mildmay to Grey Road 10.
The design includes paved shoulders and other safety improvements including reduced speed limits into Mildmay and through Deemerton.
The Road 6 A E project runs from downtown Mildmay, east to Deemerton at Sideroad 20 (phase one) and from Sideroad 20 to Grey Road 10 (phase two). It will include rehabilitation of the Meux Creek Bridge and the Carrick Creek Bridge.
Preliminary design work for phase two is completed. The plan is to complete the road, including bridge rehabilitation, within the next three years.
Bruce Road 25 is complete, except for the roundabout at Bruce Road 33. The recommendation is to delay the realignment until 2027, or when it’s needed to support development – potentially five years away.
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau said he supported the recommendation, although “there should be some work done on that intersection” to improve traffic flow.