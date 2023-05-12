A man was badly burned in a fire Thursday night that engulfed a rural house in Trent Lakes, west of Buckhorn.
The fire happened around 9:30 p.m., levelling the house at 125 Northern Ave., near Peninsula Drive, off of Little Bald Lake, after neighbours heard an explosion.
Fire crews battled the blaze while police officers and first responders also attended the scene, according to Peterborough County OPP.
A short distance from the site of the fire, a person was located on Kennedy Drive with serious burns, police said.
The man was taken from the scene by paramedics and later transported to the trauma unit of a Toronto hospital by Ornge air ambulance.
The current medical status of the injured person is unknown, police said Friday.
The Office of the Fire Marshal was called in and was investigating the structure fire on Friday, with Trent Lakes fire department and Peterborough County OPP remaining at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the fire can call OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 on online at stopcrimehere.ca
