Village of Rockyford was rocking over the weekend as spectators flocked to the community for its 64th annual Rockyford Rodeo. This is the second year the rodeo has been part of the pro circuit, having officially joined the Maple Leaf Circuit of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association in 2022, and this year there was plenty of entertainment to go around. Friday night, July 28, kicked off the event with some mutton bustin’ and a mini wild pony show. The main event took place on Saturday, July 29 with a pancake breakfast followed by a parade through the community before the rodeo activities resumed for the day, which included the bareback event with Biggar, Saskatchewan rider Cruz McNulty attempting an eight second ride on NY506 Dynamic. The festivities continued Saturday evening after the rodeo wrapped up with Real Canadian Wrestling, and an outdoor concert with a performance by Drew Gregory.
Hats off for Rockyford Rodeo
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
