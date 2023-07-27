If you haven't seen the historic buildings on London's eastern edge, chances are you've heard about them. But maybe not for the right reasons, a local historian suggests.
Formerly home to one of Canada's pioneering psychiatric hospitals, the 58-hectare property at the southeast corner of Oxford Street and Highbury Avenue - soon be converted into residential homes - has endured several fires during the years.
The blazes have resulted in dozens of news reports highlighting the deteriorating state of the few heritage buildings left, noted Paige Milner, a researcher with the Heritage London Foundation.
But, Milner asks, what did the original grounds look like? And how did the city's most marginalized people live more than 100 years ago?
Those questions are central to her new photography exhibit focused on the history behind the London Asylum for the Insane, later known as London Psychiatric Hospital.
"The buildings are an excellent way to preserve heritage, and that can't always be the case. In this situation, as the (property) is being redeveloped, it allows us to look at the history and learn about it," said Milner.
"You have so many people that have a relationship with that site, whether they were past patients or had family members in the institution. It just permeates in London society," she said.
Organized by the heritage foundation, the grand opening for the exhibit is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. atA Grosvenor Lodge at 1017 Western Rd. and will continue Sunday afternoons until Aug. 20.
Opened in 1870, the asylum was built on 525 hectares of land, then located outside the city limits at that time and included nearly a dozen buildings, including a bakery, a mortuary, cottages and a house for the superintendent.
With 500 beds, the institution provided services to patients from across London and Middlesex County, Bruce County and as far as Windsor.
Visits to the buildings became common in the late 19th century "as if they were an afternoon excursion," Milner said.
"They sold postcards and things for people to buy when they came to see the institution. Since it was government-funded, people from the community believed they had a right to see what the institution was," she said.
"It became a bit of an activity."
The facility, which took on different names throughout the years, closed in 2014.
Today, only four of the early 18th- and late 19th-century buildings remain. The structures are expected to be integrated with the housing development that Old Oak Properties is building on the property.
"In the face of redevelopment, I thought it might be timely to research the original buildings and what they were used for," said Milner, who is returning to Western University in the fall to pursue a master's degree in public history.
That includes "the kinds of relationships the patients, the employees and the community had with those original buildings since most of them have been lost," she said.
Milner said digging through archives, though a meticulous process, is the most enjoyable part of her work. And while she has plenty of knowledge to share about the hospital, she said the most fascinating tidbits come from the late 19th century, when the idea of "moral treatment" was introduced.
"They tried to reduce the amount of alcohol and drugs and restraint they were using on patients. They promoted better food, exercise and work," she said.
Patients were even given the chance to dance each day, Milner said.
At one point, she added, nurses wouldn't be hired unless they knew how to play an instrument "so that they can entertain the patient."