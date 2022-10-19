HAVELOCK — Facing mounting pressure from frustrated Havelock Country Jamboree ticket holders pushing for refunds after the storied music festival was cancelled three years in a row due to the pandemic, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township council has passed a motion calling on festival operators to provide would-be concertgoers with some long-sought answers.
After weeks of speculation, operators pulled the plug on the 2022 edition of the four-day country music festival in June, leaving ticket-holders shocked, angry and in search of answers. The festival was last held in 2019 during its 30th anniversary.
At council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Jim Martin said he’s received a barrage of calls and emails in recent weeks from ticket holders “all over Ontario.”
“I responded that it’s out of our control. It’s a private function and we don’t have any say in what’s going on,” Martin said.
“I put this motion forward to see if there’s anything we can do to get some communication going with the organizers and the public. It would be nice if (the operators) would at least answer their phone over there and answer the people that are looking for answers.”
Outraged ticket holders have been outspoken online following this year’s cancellation — demanding refunds and decrying a lack of communication and accountability from operators.
Tuesday’s township council motion originally called for staff to send “correspondence to the ownership of the Havelock Country Jamboree expressing council’s desire that all commitments to customers be honoured through a refund for tickets purchased for events that were cancelled,” but council ultimately agreed that the language was too strong and bordered on murky legal waters.
“I think we’re getting into this a little deep,” said Village Ward Coun. Barry Pomeroy. “I wouldn’t want to be on the end of the stick being told what to do by council. It would be nice if they would honour (tickets) but … it is not our responsibility and it’s not up to us to tell the people who own the Jamboree to pay up,” he continued.
Township Ward Coun. Larry Ellis agreed.
“I think we need to take a little step back, get the message that we’re trying to get out there without getting into the business part of it,” Ellis said, noting that the tickets are labelled “non-refundable.”
The motion was changed to “be it resolved that ownership is encouraged to communicate with patrons and establish a solution that is in best interest of the patrons, the festival and the community.”
The amended motion was passed.
In a statement posted to the Havelock Country Jamboree’s website shortly after the 2022 festival was cancelled, doubt was cast on the future of next year’s jamboree. “We are uncertain as to what will happen for 2023 at this time and are working to figure everything out. In the meantime, as to the issue of refunds, we are working on that as well and will advise as soon as we can.”
In the same statement, operators directed fans to “check back in the fall for news on 2023,” yet no updates have been provided since.
Martin stressed the jamboree’s importance in the community. “
We really want this thing back but the problem is they’re not responding, so this is just us asking could they please respond to the people who have bought these tickets just to tell them where their thousands of dollars have gone. No one is calling back,” Martin said.
Ticket holder Patrick Gerard, who lives outside of Gatineau, has been trying to get a refund on the $880 he shelled out on tickets earlier that year following a personal schedule conflict.
Gerard, who says he’s exhausted every avenue in an effort to recoup his money, is not satisfied with council’s motion.
“It really sounds like the motion is going to achieve absolutely nothing. It’s a cop out and they’re not looking to get involved to help people out,” Gerard told The Examiner.
Gerard said he understands the township isn’t responsible for putting money back in the pockets of ticket holders, but believes the municipality should use its weight to pressure the operators to “do the right thing.”
Gerard said he’s tried “everything” to get his money back — from inquiring with his bank to speaking with a credit ombudsman. Recently, he filed a complaint with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. After mulling joining a class-action lawsuit — an alternative several ticket holders discussed online following this year’s cancellation — he’s since abandoned the costly legal route.
At this point, it’s no longer about the money for Gerard.
“It’s theft as far as I’m concerned. I really kind of don’t even care about the $880. I want these people to be brought to justice because this is wrong. There’s been zero support. There’s people running around with millions of dollars of other people’s money, and it seems like no one’s doing anything about it.”
The Examiner could not reach Havelock Country Jamboree operators for comment.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.