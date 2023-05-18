TEMAGAMI - Temagami council is heading into its 2023 budget meeting.
The council plans to meet Thursday, May 25, to discuss a possible eight per cent increase in municipal taxes.
Whether that will be the outcome will be discussed at the May 25 budget meeting.
Town chief administrator-treasurer Craig Davidson stated in an email following the May 11 council meeting that, after the last budget session, he will "be including information on an eight per cent increase as that was the budget included in the circulated documents. There has been no direction received from Council after documents were circulated and we await direction from Council regarding the 2023 tax levy."
The need to help ratepayers understand why costs are rising was discussed at the May 11 council meeting.
Davidson noted at that time that information regarding the municipal costs has been provided to ratepayers, with a breakdown of the town functions and costs.
"I think with projects we have, this trend of higher rates is looking to happen for years to come," Councillor Jamie Koistinen commented.
“That trend will continue as the town works on getting its infrastructure to the level needed,” she suggested.
Councillor Robin Koistinen encouraged communication and education to help ratepayers understand why increases in costs are occurring.
Council also noted that much of the taxes raised go to pay for costs over which the municipality has no control, such as the District Services Administration Board, policing, and the health unit.
If the council were considering any change in tax ratios, that had to be done before the end of March, Davidson explained, so if the council still wants to see tax ratios changed, they could now only be implemented for 2024.