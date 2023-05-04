Bells will ring out in Aurora’s downtown core this Saturday, May 6, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Trinity Anglican Church will toll the bells around 11 a.m., as the Westminster Abbey ceremony draws to a close.
“The Anglican church, having a particular relationship with the Church of England, although I hasten to say independent, that is historic, and with that historic relationship, it is appropriate for us to find a way to mark the Coronation of King Charles III,” says Bishop Philip Poole, Interim Priest in Charge at Trinity. “On Sunday, May 7, we will dedicate some prayers particularly for the King and his family as they continue to do his work, and there will be a little reception after our 9.15 a.m. service to mark the Coronation in a fun way.”
Trinity’s plans follow those unveiled in April by Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy, who will welcome residents to the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (105 Industrial Parkway North) at 6 a.m. on Coronation Day for a public viewing of events across the Atlantic.
“Canadians increasingly have an ambivalent relationship with the Crown and I think that is understandable on some levels, for sure,” says Poole. “I know part of the legacy of colonialism I think is a concern to a lot of Canadians; on the other hand, I’m not an expert in politics, but I would say that I think the current form of government is with a titular head in a democracy like ours, and using the Westminster Model [of Parliament], is not really a bad model. I think we should be careful before we jettison it to make sure we have something better to put in its place – and I am not persuaded that I know a better system right now.
“One of the things I appreciate about the Monarchy is they are human beings who live in a family, and I certainly would be the first to say they are pretty privileged, but they are also part of a family that has had some very public challenges. I think that, in some ways, at least for me personally, while it must be challenging for them to have to be under that kind of scrutiny – lots of families have divorces, lots of families have adult children that don’t get along well with the rest of the family…. There is something to me that, dare I say, is attractive in knowing that on that level they are pretty much like the rest of us. I am always quite willing to look at the human side of that family and I am actually grateful – I think that they do some pretty important work and can raise some pretty important issues in the work they do.”
While MPP Gallagher Murphy’s event at the Legion is the only formal Coronation-related event in Aurora this Saturday, celebrations will continue in Toronto with a special event hosted by Lieutenant-Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, the King’s representative in Ontario, and Premier Doug Ford.
Beginning at 11.15 a.m. at Queen’s Park, there will be a flag-raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute, and drum circle. The formal part of the morning will include a special presentation of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.
Then, it’s party time as the Coronation Celebration: A Fun Royal Fair will take place on the south lawn of Queen’s Park from 12 noon to 6 p.m., featuring carnival rides and live entertainment.
Free refreshments will be offered by Taste of Ontario.
Cultural institutions will also welcome visitors free of charge, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, Fort William Historical Park, McMichael Canadian Art Collection, Ontario Science Centre, Royal Botanical Gardens, Royal Ontario Museum, Sainte-Marie among the Hurons, Niagara’s Butterfly Conservatory and Floral Showhouse, and Upper Canada Village.
39 of Ontario’s Provincial Parks will also be open free to the public. For more information on how to book your spot, visit ontarioparks.com.