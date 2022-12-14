Plans are underway in East Ferris to review the municipal code of conduct—the rules and regulations councillors must abide by—early in the new year. David King, the municipality’s integrity commissioner, who investigates complaints made if councillors breach that code, has been invited to help with the review process.
“We are working with King now to come to council in January,” explained Jason Trottier, East Ferris’ chief administrative officer.
Councillor Terry Kelly emphasized the importance of educating residents about the significance of the code of conduct, and particularly the costs associated with investigating alleged breaches.
“I think people should understand when they phone the integrity commissioner, even an unfounded request or accusation, you’re talking 40 to 60 thousand dollars in cost,” Kelly said, a cost paid by the municipal taxpayers.
With every new council a review of the code of conduct will be undertaken, Trottier said. The current policy is available to view on the municipality’s website. Focus will be placed upon the “code of conduct procedures,” Trottier said, specifically, clarifying the process of submitting a complaint. The idea is to create standardized forms and procedures to facilitate that process, all of which should be complete by the end of February.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.