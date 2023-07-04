MP for Brandon—Souris Larry Maguire shares a few of the important highlights and challenges that have been discussed in the House of Commons of Canada so far in 2023.
What are some of the highlights or challenges you think the federal government has faced this year so far?
They put some bills through that restrict Canadians with Bill C-11 on what Canadians can view on the internet and broadcasting in the future. That’s a concern to all of us.
We got a bill passed to lessen the effect of carbon tax on farmers for heating fuels, propane and natural gas for grain drying, and heating and fueling their barns for livestock use. That is in the Senate, I don’t believe it’s passed yet, but it passed through the House of Commons with support of the opposition and the government fighting it all the way, which is just the very minimum we can do to try to help keep food costs down, and the costs for farmers in our area because for a large farm in the future, they’re going to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000 just for the carbon tax on these operations in the future. If you’re in that 10,000 acre range, those are bigger farms, not for everyone, but those numbers are still relevant.
The government’s budget was still $60 billion in new spending, even the Parliamentary Budget Officer himself has indicated that is driving up inflation and interest rates. Interest rates haven’t taken a drop yet, inflation’s a little bit lower, but we’re not out of this yet.
They’re predicting more interest rate rises for early July, and those things are certainly costing every family more for food, more for housing, more to eat and that sort of thing. It’s very inflationary as far as each family is concerned.
One of the things I think we really pushed them on was we tabled legislation to get these violent offenders and keep them in jail. They made it pretty soft with Bill C-75 to have them get out and limit the amount of jail time they would have. We tabled that one to keep serial killers like Paul Bernardo in maximum security prisons instead of moving him to medium security areas.
One of the things they did do—only because of the amount of citizens across Canada that pushed for this change—was to climb down from their Bill C-21 on the firearms legislation. They still had their original legislation there, but now they’ve at least removed the firearms amendment they put in last fall, which really targeted farmers, hunters and sports shooters, and Indigenous Canadians, rather than criminals. That’s the bottom line, is it was something I think they went too far with, and they found out they went too far because even people in the city realized that those aren’t the people who are using firearms and committing crimes.
Of course that’s where most of the crimes are taking place. We’ve had some bad cases in our province as well, but it’s certainly not the norm. These people are well trained and take use of these firearms seriously. You have to take an acquisition license training before you can even purchase a firearm in Canada which you don’t have to do in the United States.
They keep referring to how this legislation will help Canadians because of what’s happening in the United States, but we are a completely different country than the United States and our firearm legislation is much more controlled already than anything that’s happening in the U.S. And let’s face it, legislation isn’t going to stop criminals from getting their hands on firearms and committing the crimes that they are.
What are some of the concerns you’re hearing from people in your riding based on what the government has done or not done so far in 2023?
Basically the cost of living. I hear from a lot of people who are maybe cutting back on what they’re doing this summer.
They’re not going as far from home, many people tell me they may take a drive around Manitoba or around Saskatchewan as opposed to maybe going further this year, maybe not sending their kids to camp the same way as they have in the past.
The Consumer Debt Index that they’ve done each year since 2018 is still very relevant. In fact, up to about 52 per cent of Canadians now are within $200 of insolvency within every paycheque. There’s an awful lot of people hurting out there in regards to these inflationary types of spending that the federal government has done. If they were using it to create the jobs that could be put behind that spending it would be much better, as far as supporting families, I believe, and that’s what our view is. But, they are not using it in that manner right now or at least we’re not seeing the slow down in inflation that would’ve come with those types of jobs being formed.
Within the next six months of the year, what do you plan to push for or stop from happening?
We still really need to push them on the firearm legislation because they’re still going to be targeting a lot of the firearms that these farmers and Indigenous people and hunters use. People are now aware of the fact that it’s not them who are causing the crimes in Canada. We need to push them on the types of legislation that they are soft on crime on, to keep these offenders in jail as oppose to getting bail and getting out, and try to slow up the recidivism that the federal government has caused.
We also did a lot of work with the immigration committee that I’m on too to stop the deportation and listen to these international students, is one of the things Pierre Poilievre put in our press release.
There was a lot of consultants that were bringing international students into Canada, but when they went to get citizenship here they didn’t have the proper paperwork. We need to stop the shady work that’s being done there to allow them in as well.
One of the things we need to fix in the country is the housing crisis. One of the reasons we see the inflation as well is because rents are going up because we don’t have enough housing. We have a lot of federal buildings in Canada, I’ve heard Pierre say many times that we should take 15 per cent of the federal government owned buildings right now and make them available for purchase so that developers can build affordable housing.
There would be parameters that come with that, but we need affordable housing so people can put a roof over their head before much more time passes.
You can’t build them all before winter this year, but we need to start and that is a very sincere option for our party to be able to put forward as a statement that we would do. It certainly would, hopefully, provide some homes and slow up the increases in rent as well.