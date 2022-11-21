The Rockets have a chance to reach a higher orbit in the Western Conference standings with their next three games versus the top three teams.
Ahead of Wednesday’s game against top team London Nationals, Strathroy sat fourth with 29 points. That is four behind their Saturday night opponent St. Marys Lincolns and two behind next Saturday’s challenger the Leamington Flyers.
The Rockets had a chance to be tied in points with Leamington with a win at home against the St. Thomas Stars last Saturday. They did not take advantage of that opportunity, to say the least.
Goaltender Liam Reid has been a standout for the Rockets so far this season, but was shelled in the first period versus the Stars. He let in four goals on 14 shots in just the first 13-and-a-half minutes of the game.
Reid was pulled and replaced by Dylan Grover, who did not get much more help from the rest of the team defensively as he faced 42 shots in his two-and-a-half periods.
The Rockets ended up going down 8-1. The offence was there with 32 shots, but the defence was not as the Stars put 56 shots on net. Quite the outing for St. Thomas who are in eight near the basement of the Western Conference, and who only have one player in William Nicholl above 20 points to Strathroy’s four.
Brennan Faulkner scored the lone goal for Strathroy in the second with his tenth of the season to give a glimmer of hope early in the second before St. Thomas scored another four unanswered goals.
Strathroy had opportunities to climb back in it after Faulkner’s goal with two powerplays, including a four-minute man advantage with Star Matt Sturgeon in the box for head contact.
But special teams were unsuccessful on this night for the home team. While St. Thomas was a respectable two for six on the powerplay, Strathroy was zero for five.
It may have been a case of running the tank dry, as the St. Thomas game was the Rockets’ fifth game in seven days. They were 3-1-1 in that stretch.
Strathroy had much better showings in its previous two games: a 5-4 win over Sarnia and a 4-3 overtime loss in a high-flying affair against the Komoka Kings.
The powerplay was clicking in Sarnia last Thursday, going three for seven. Grover picked up the win.
Strathroy went one for four on the powerplay against Komoka. Grover stopped 37 of 41 in the overtime loss.
Rookie Dylan Richter scored his 16th to open the scoring, putting him tied for fifth in the entire Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) and second in the Western Conference behind only Jacob Julien of the Nationals.
Game time Saturday in Strathroy versus the Lincolns is 7:30.