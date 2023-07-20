After two years of discussions, a new hotel is one step closer to coming to Beamsville.
Site plan approval was given for a new five-storey building with 100 rooms at Lincoln’s July 17 council meeting. Set to be built at 4711 Ontario St., the building permit application for the Hampton Hotel by Hilton is expected to follow soon, explained Paul Di Ianni, director of economic development and communications for the Town.
“This new hotel for the community represents a great and investment attraction initiative that began by the economic development tourism staff,” said Di Ianni, adding the hotel wants to open in 2024. “Most likely Q3 or Q4.”
This will be the first large-scale hotel investment in the community in 20 years, Di Ianni noted.
“By having more accommodations in Lincoln, our tourism sector will continue to grow and showcases the strengths of the Niagara benchlands as a must-visit destination, hoping to, of course, bring more jobs and tourism spending the in the community,” he said.
Coun. Dianne Rintjema questioned whether anything would need to be done to lessen the impact neighbouring industrial properties might have on the hotel.
The applicant has already looked at potential noise impacts, said Melissa Shih, manager of special projects for the town. According to the study’s result, the recommendation is to include air conditioning, increase masonry requirements for the walls and increase glazing requirements for the windows, explained Shih.
Amendments to two other bylaws were approved at the July 17 meeting.
An existing bylaw for the appointment of screening and hearing officers to “adjudicate reviews and appeals of administrative monetary penalties (AMPS)” received an amendment.
According to Mike Barkway, manager of municipal law enforcement, the amendment deals with the defendant’s dispute in a timely manner, providing the ability to hold the hearings virtually.
Without this update, the hearings would be required to be in person, which means additional costs for the town.
Additionally, it identifies the contracted hearing officer who ensures they are able to hear and adjudicate the disputed decision, Barkway said.
Another existing bylaw to establish an administrative monetary penalty system regarding stopping — which was passed in 2017 in relation to parking offences in the town of Lincoln — also received an update.
The amendment to the screening and hearing officer bylaw enables hearings associated with AMPS parking offences to be adjudicated by the correctly identified designated hearing officer contracted.
Both amendments change the process already in effect, Barkway said. And should work in coordination to ensure the authority and process are followed.
“They are to ensure that the processes in place under the authority of the Municipal Act can be applied by and through the Town of Lincoln with respect to hearings.”
In the future, the town will seek to amend the recently passed non-parking AMPS bylaw, explained Barkway, to ensure the amendments are included in this bylaw.