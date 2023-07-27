Six Indigenous artists, including internationally-acclaimed Rhonda Head, who has performed across the world, will visit eight communities across southern Manitoba in August as part of the Manitoba Arts Network’s Indigenous Summer Tour.
The Manitoba Arts Network (MAN) received funding from the Canada Council for the Arts to bring diverse, inclusive and accessible live events to Indigenous and member communities for the third year in a row. The tour, which is also supported by Manitoba Hydro, will run Aug. 8-11, visiting four Indigenous communities and four non-Indigenous communities next month.
This year’s feature artist is Dawn Marie Chartrand, an Indigenous singer/songwriter based in Winnipeg and originally from Rolling River First Nation, located 82 kilometres north of Brandon. A married mother of five and grandmother of nine, Chartrand is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Winnipeg’s local rock/blues band “Shades of Dawn.”
She has sung and played guitar since childhood and considers her musical influences to include the diverse rock and blues styles of Etta James, Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks, Johnny Cash and Tina Turner. Chartrand has performed with her band in various communities across Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and considers herself an advocate and supporter of Indigenous women in music. This year, Chartrand will not only be performing as part of the Indigenous Summer Tour but mentoring other artists that will be touring with her.
Head, who is performing and acting as touring co-ordinator, has received 15 nominations and won nine international music awards since she began her music career in 2010. Since then, she has had the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Centre in New York City, the Viper Room in Los Angeles, and at the opening and closing ceremonies for the 5 Lands Walk Festival in New South Wales, Australia.
Young Indigenous people need to know that they can succeed at anything they put their mind to, Head says. For those who are dreaming of a career in the music industry, it’s especially important to see Indigenous artists on stage representing their culture.
“That way they can see these people on stage, and think, ‘If they can do it, I can do it too,’” Head told the Sun.
Head recently released an autobiography called Mezzo-Soprano: Memories of a Rez Girl.
Joining Chartrand and Head is Kwiat, a Métis-Polish avant-pop artist heavily influenced by post-romanticism. The Winnipeg-based songstress draws inspiration from notable artists such as Fiona Apple, Japanese Breakfast, and Regina Spektor. The Indigenous Summer Tour will be her first.
In the last year and a half, Kwiat has applied herself to pursuing a professional career as a musician. The Manitoba Arts Network has provided her with the skills, resources and connections she needs to develop
Jesse Bandura, a singer-songwriter and recording artist from Winnipeg, is also joining the tour, adding to it his love of country and rock music. Having received his first guitar at age nine, he has honed his craft playing across western Canada over the past 14 years. Bandura’s musical style has been compared to Jason Aldean, Steve Earl and Kid Rock.
Stun, also known as Winston Chubb, is an Indigenous hip hop artist who has been recognized by the International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards, the Indigenous Screen Awards, and more. His performances display his ethnicity and culture.
Hailing from Winnipeg, Chubb told the Sun he is looking forward to seeing all the communities on the summer tour, which he counts as a milestone for his growth as an artist.
“I’ve never done one before and to be able to do that with Manitoba Arts Network is a dream come true. I’m excited to meet people and share my stories with music or others to enjoy. It’s going to be an amazing experience,” Chubb said.
One of the parts of the tour Kwiat is most looking forward to is travelling, performing with and spending time with Chubb, she said.
“My paths crossed with Stun a few times over the years as well, and I’m happy I get to travel with such a kind-hearted friend and talented performer.”
An emerging artist from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, located 197 km north of Brandon, Greg Personius is also joining the tour.
The upcoming tour not only features Indigenous artists but also presents them with valuable opportunities through the touring experience, MAN’s executive director Rose-Anne Harder says. As part of the program, the artists will receive mentorship from Chartrand in an initiative that aims to support and nurture the careers of Indigenous artists as they continue to grow in the music industry.
Chartrand will also offer each community a music workshop before each concert, which will vary based on the needs of the participants and will range from songwriting and music production to learning how to get started in the music industry.
The tour will come to the International Peace Garden in Boissevain on Aug. 8; Waywayseecappo First Nation on Aug. 9; Birdtail Sioux First Nation on Aug. 10; Peguis First Nation on Aug. 11; Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation on Aug. 12; Pinawa on Aug. 13; Churchill on Aug. 15; and Killarney on Aug. 18.