A woman has died in North Vancouver following a shooting incident involving a police officer.
In a media release, North Vancouver RCMP said officers were called to an incident at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening amid reports a woman was "trying to attack another person with a weapon."
It came amid a separate, secondary report of a woman trying to break into somebody's home. Police believe the same woman was at the centre of both incidents, the statement read.
"Officers were able to locate the woman and initial attempts to take the woman in custody were not successful," it said.
"A confrontation ensued, which led to an officer to discharge their service issued firearm. Emergency Health Services attended and transported the woman to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased."
The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been notified and an investigation into the actions of the officer has been launched.
In a statement, the IIO said the incident occurred in the 3700 block of Hamber Place, a cul-de-sac off Mount Seymour Road.
Sarah Kapur, a resident of Hamber Place, said she became aware of the incident when a large convoy of police cars – "around five" – pulled into her road on Saturday evening. Multiple neighbours had left their homes to see what had happened, but she chose to stay indoors where it was safe, she said.
Kapur said the incident was "definitely uncommon." Besides the stabbing attack that occurred in Lynn Valley in March 2021 – an incident at the Lynn Valley library plaza that left one woman dead and six others injured – she said the area was known for being quiet and sleepy.
"Nothing really happens here," she said.
"It's definitely nerve-wracking that that happened outside my house, it makes you think that it could happen anywhere."
Anyone who may know of further details surrounding the incident, or have dashcam or video footage, is advised to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News' Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
