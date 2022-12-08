Nipissing First Nation’s future is electric, and the future is sooner than you think. Currently, applications are being accepted from First Nation members to receive a subsidy for installing electric vehicle charging stations at their homes. However, funds are limited, and the First Nation expects the available subsidies will provide funding for about five home charging stations.
The funds will go toward Level 2 charging stations within one’s residence. Successful applicants can receive up to $5,000 towards that installation. Costs are expected to run around $6,000, so after the subsidy, homeowners can anticipate being out around $1,000 from their own pocket.
Nipissing First Nation has partnered with the Independent Electricity System Operator to finance the subsidy program. The idea is to “encourage the adaptation of electric vehicle technology in our community,” the First Nation explained in a recent release.
In April 2023, the plan is to install five electric vehicle charging stations at Nipissing First Nation’s administrative building. After this, most likely in mid-summer, First Nation staff at the Economic Development Department will send out a request for proposals to electricians to install the home charging stations.
So how does one get a piece of this electric subsidy pie? First Nation residents can apply online. All applicants must be a registered member of Nipissing First Nation and must be 18 or older. You will have to provide proof of ownership or proof of purchase of a battery electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Finally, one must own a home within the First Nation.
Once you’ve applied, hold tight, as applying is not a guarantee of receiving the subsidy. However, the Economic Development Department will contact all applicants.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.