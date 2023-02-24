PERTH COUNTY – At its council meeting on Feb. 16, Perth County council adopted the 2023 capital and operating budgets in principle, after presentations from staff.
“The 2023 budget was adopted in principle with a 9.06 per cent increase to the levy in the total amount of $19,765,573 – an increase of $1,642,517 from 2022. The 2023 taxable assessment in Perth County from 2022 will cover 2.54 per cent of the levy with the remaining 6.52 per cent being the levy increase directly related without the county’s 2022 assessment growth,” explained the press release sent by the county following the meeting.
Many stakeholders in the county are pleased with the outcome.
“We are excited to begin the new term of council with strong support for program delivery for our region,” explained Warden Rhonda Ehgoetz. “County council has done an efficient job reviewing and reaching a decision with an approved budget.”
“I am happy with the outcome of the 2023 budget review,” said Corey Bridges, manager of finance and treasurer. “Council balanced the needs of the region while using reserves and understanding the county faces the same external fiscal pressures as the other municipalities across province such as inflation and the continued decrease in OMPF (Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund) funding.”
“We appreciate the support of council though the 2023 budget. This year marks a new term of council and staff look forward to continuing the excellent work delivering programs and services to the region,” expressed Lori Wolfe, chief administrative officer (CAO). “All staff across the corporation continue to work hard to deliver on a variety of major projects and key initiatives.”
The annual Perth County budget is informed by presentations delivered from each department, covering their business plans, operating and capital budgets over the course of budget talks, prior to final budget approval. For a detailed budget breakdown, visit www.perthcounty.ca/finance.