ST. MARY’S — With a call for consultants to carry-out flood line mapping on the Eastern Shore, St. Mary’s will join a new provincewide initiative in the new year to assess Nova Scotia’s coastal waters for risk of damage from climate change.
Council endorsed the municipality’s involvement in the Nova Scotia Municipal Flood Line Mapping project at its committee of the whole meeting on December 7, noting that the initiative — which will be 100 per cent provincially funded — is both timely and locally relevant. “Coastal flood line mapping [here] is a policy that was just approved through our new planning strategy,” said St. Mary’s Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan.
The need, says a provincial background document, is urgent. “Nova Scotia is one of the provinces most vulnerable to the impacts of flooding and climate change, (Climate Change Nova Scotia, 2005), notably through the combination of land subsidence, sea level rise, and increased precipitation. Most development in the province is located along the coastline or a major watercourse, meaning that the issue of flooding is a significant concern in Nova Scotia.”
Local municipalities, it notes, can and will play an increasingly vital role in mitigating the impact of flooding. “Nova Scotia is a province with wide ranging topographic, hydrologic, soil, and coastal characteristics, and the municipal flood line mapping document presents an adaptable approach that allows municipalities to customize the analysis to include the more relevant factors influencing flooding risks in their study area. This allows a more effective approach in terms of both quality and level of effort.”
St. Mary’s, for example, boasts hundreds of kilometres of coastline. Its namesake river runs through its heart, and drains an area of approximately 1,350 square kilometres. “As the majority of the municipality is a coastal community, built along one of the longest rivers in Nova Scotia, it stands to reason that as climate change continues to become a growing concern, these coastal hazards are likely to increase along with it,” states the municipality’s 2013 Climate Change Action Plan.
While local judgement will play a key role in the flood line mapping project, the project description also emphasizes, that “the much of the judgement will remain with the consultant carrying out the flood mapping. Complex mechanisms may exist in the study area, such as tidal amplification, which cannot be easily discerned by the municipality.”
According to Jordan, the initiative is “more gathering the data at this point. Right now, we don’t have a mandate to start using that data.” Still, she added, the program will likely play a crucial role both in determining provincial climate change legislation and municipal mitigation strategies and resources.
The municipality issued a call for “qualified consultants to carry out flood line mapping in on the Eastern Shore coast following the specifications of the Draft Nova Scotia Municipal Flood Line Mapping (MFLM) Document,” earlier this month. The selection is expected by January 4. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of March.