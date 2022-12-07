ENGLEHART - The Town of Englehart will be seeing a big project put in place in 2023.
A new standpipe will be constructed at the town's water treatment plant, providing a water reserve for the town.
"We're making sure we have an adequate water supply for the town in case of an emergency," said newly elected Mayor Jerry Mikovitch in a telephone interview.
"That project was already approved in the previous budget, and now it's going to be going through in the upcoming year," he said.
The town's ball fields near its arena complex have become the site of regular ball games throughout the year, now with night lighting. Winter activities also occur in the area.
The town has now started the work to construct a pavilion at the site to provide more shelter from the weather.
"We have started pouring the slab for the pavilion," said Mikovitch.
"That will be for future outdoor events so we won't have to worry about the weather. That will give us another venue to host events."
He said the package for the pavilion materials has already been ordered.
Another project that is being investigated for 2023 is the elimination of angle parking on Fourth Avenue and Third Street around the Centennial Park near the train station.
Mikovitch said the objective is to change to parallel parking, but to do that "we have to put a sidewalk in there as well. The way the elevation is on the road that has to be levelled off first. If we just change it to parallel parking, people would slide toward the park and get stuck."
"It's more than just putting a sign up saying 'parallel parking.'"
Mikovitch, who was the town's deputy mayor last term, is being sworn in with the rest of council this evening, December 7. He said 2022 "was a year of transition. We're coming out of COVID. There's an upbeat attitude."
He added that "all the wheels are in motion" for the projects that were approved by council during the past year.
"Everything was taken care of at the council table and now we're following through with it."
Following the swearing-in ceremony, the council will hold its first council meeting together.
Mikovitch said there will be three standing committees, with two councillors on each committee, and Mikovitch will chair each of the standing committees, he said. The committees will be economic and strategic growth; community and infrastructure; and finance and corporate services.
Englehart will continue to be involved with other committees with surrounding communities. They include: the Englehart and Area Historical Museum; the Earlton-Timiskaming Airport Authority; the Englehart and Area Fire Department; the Provincial Offences Board; the Special Events Committee; the Englehart Public Library; and the Community Policing Committee.
District boards that also have representation from Englehart and area include the Timiskaming Health Unit; the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board; the Temiskaming Municipal Services Association; and the Temiskaming Municipal Association.