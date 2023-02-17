BRUCE COUNTY – The issue of housing, primarily but not exclusive to affordable housing, is an issue right across Canada. Bruce County has not been a quiet observer, but has taken a leadership role in identifying where the problems are, and coming up with solutions.
On Feb. 9, the planning and human services departments joined forces, as they have been doing all along, to host a housing forum. In attendance were elected officials and staff from municipalities across the county, as well as representatives from the local MPs and MPPs offices.
During the opening, Christine MacDonald, director of human services, spoke of “safe and affordable places to live” for everyone in the county, and noted the forum “is just the beginning of the conversation” between county and municipalities.
“The Bruce County Housing Forum was an opportunity to come together to have a productive conversation about inclusive housing policy, community development, and affordable housing,” she stated in a press release after the forum.
Warden Chris Peabody spoke of affordable housing as “a very pressing issue” that requires the county to “work closely with the eight municipalities.”
He went on to say the challenge is critical.
“Many of our families are struggling to make ends meet,” said Peabody.
The county is responding by increasing rent supplement programs and streamlining the planning process. In addition, the county is working with local organizations, such as the YMCA, to help those in need.
Peabody said it’s going to take work at all four levels of government “to find innovative solutions.”
Finding solutions starts with identifying the problem and gathering as much data as possible. Mathieu Laberge of KPMG presented the Bruce County Demographic Housing Study, which focused on demographic changes over the past several years and the impact on housing.
Laberge stressed that the numbers indicate the situation is a complex one.
Among the factors he spoke about are the aging population, exacerbated by retirees from the city moving to this area for “quality of life.” In addition, the pandemic changed the economy to permit people to live here and work in the city.
“During COVID, we lived the digital economy,” he said.
The question is, will they go back? Laberge said at this point, we don’t know.
Another aspect the study examined was how the housing stock matches the needs of the population. In many ways, it doesn’t.
He described a growing number of one- and two-person households, in an area where the vast majority of housing is designed for families. And while the average income in Bruce County is slightly higher than the provincial average, Laberge said, “If you’re a single income, single person, and what’s available is a house, you’re out of luck.”
He spoke of the older person, usually a woman, stuck with “a house they can’t afford or maintain.”
A lot can be done with the current housing stock, he noted – renovations to create extra units, and densification, for example
During the question-and-answer period that followed the presentation of the study, Kincardine Mayor Kenneth Craig said he was trying to understand more about the data collected over the past five years.
Laberge spoke about the downward trend in interest rates, which fostered home ownership and shifted the focus in new construction from rental units to “single detached and condos.” The result is now the rentals for students and others are not there.
There was another question about short-term rentals. Laberge noted people buy them as investments, for much higher rent, and they cease to be part of the housing supply.
Saugeen Shores Mayor Luke Charbonneau asked if the disconnect between housing and population was “a rural thing.”
Laberge said it was, and is the post-war baby boom. In the 1970s, when a lot of the single-family homes were built, it didn’t make sense to build rentals.
“They were driving the market,” he said. “They still are. Now they’re retiring, looking for a rural place to retire… housing is always driven by demographics.”
County staff presented an update on the role Bruce County plays as a service manager and a housing provider, and spoke about next steps, including consultations being held throughout 2023 towards a new Housing and Homelessness Plan.
“Meeting affordable housing needs is a complex problem that cannot be solved with one simple solution. It must be addressed from a variety of directions, using a wide range of ideas, tools, and resources,” said Claire Dodds, director of planning and development, in the press release. “The housing forum started the conversation for meaningful solutions, involving municipal partners across Bruce County.”
Further opportunities for residents and stakeholders to engage in Bruce County affordable housing initiatives include participating in upcoming public engagement activities including an online survey, to help build Bruce County’s new 2024-2033 Housing and Homelessness Plan. Residents and stakeholders will also be invited to give input on Bruce County’s new Official Plan.