NORTH PERTH – At its June 5 meeting, North Perth council enacted a bylaw to appoint a building inspector, zoning administrator, bylaw enforcement officer, property standards officer, plumbing inspector and sewage system inspector.
This mult-faceted job title was given to Mario Blazevic. The building inspector is responsible for the enforcement of the provincial statutes of the Ontario Building Code Act and other municipal building bylaws as required by the Municipality of North Perth as well as enforcement of zoning bylaws.
For more information on the municipality’s building and planning, visit https://www.northperth.ca.