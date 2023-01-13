HURON COUNTY – County council has adopted a formal process for flag protocols at county-owned properties.
“The half-masting of national flags is a well-established procedure whereby countries bestow an honour and express a collective sense of sorrow,” a report outlining the Federal Flag Flying Protocol said. “Given that such flags are recognized as paramount symbols of their nations, the act of half-masting is a dramatic visual statement that speaks to the sense of loss that is shared by all their citizens.”
There are stringent regulations regarding when a county-owned property can fly its flags at half-mast, so when a request is made that does not adhere to those regulations, the decision must be made by the council, according to a recent report from Susan Cronin, county clerk.
“We have traditionally followed the Federal Flag Flying Protocol as approved by a previous motion of council,” Cronin said in her report. “For the past couple of years, there have been requests to half mast flags at certain county facilities. Any requests received that are outside of the current policy have come before council but some were time sensitive leaving a decision to be made.”
To streamline the request process in time-sensitive matters, Cronin recommended to council that delegation be given to the warden and/or the CAO to authorize any requests to half-mast flags on County of Huron facilities not identified within the Federal Flag Flying Protocol.
The motion passed with no comments made by councillors.