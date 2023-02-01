The Municipality of Hastings Highlands council, at their meeting on Jan.18, appointed two members of council to its Maynooth Community Project Steering Committee with bylaw 2023-026; Councillor Tracy Hagar and Councillor Nancy Matheson. Hagar and Matheson comment on their appointment to this committee, which will look at establishing the new Indigenous centre, childcare facility and community space in downtown Maynooth.
The Maynooth Community Project Steering Committee provides collective leadership and oversight for looking into the development of the Indigenous centre, childcare facility and community space that will be erected at the site of the Maynooth Community Centre on the site of the Maynooth Community Centre, which had to be demolished as it was unsafe. This initiative is a partnership between the municipality, the NHCS and the Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation.
Hastings Highlands council received a report from Mayor Tracy Hagar at their Jan. 19 meeting regarding her preliminary talks with The Algonquin Peoples and the North Hastings Children’s Services regarding initiating this three-way partnership to support the Indigenous centre, childcare facility and community space. This facility would have a community kitchen, public washrooms with outside access, an outdoor market space with shelter for bad weather and a stage area for outdoor bands and children’s activities. Council had previously given Hagar permission to initiate these talks at their Aug. 21, 2021 meeting. After a presentation by Jessica Anderson, the executive director of the NHCS at their Feb. 16 meeting, council gave the go-ahead for this project to proceed.
Following the Oct. 24 municipal election and the changed council that resulted, Hasting Highlands council (like all other municipal councils) needs to re-appoint members to its various committees, including this Maynooth Community Project Steering Committee. At its meeting on Jan. 18, it did that, based upon a report submitted by Susan Huschilt, the municipal clerk. They appointed Councillor Tracy Hagar and Councillor Nancy Matheson to represent the municipality until the end of the council term, with the passage of bylaw 2023-026. The report also encouraged the committee to amend the group membership section in the terms of reference to reflect current membership, that being two council members. The steering committee is composed of senior leadership from the municipality, the NHCS and the Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation and the Hastings Highlands Library.
Matheson told The Bancroft Times on Jan. 23 that she was pleased to remain a member of this enthusiastic group, with positive and progressive plans reflective of their community. Hagar was also grateful to have the opportunity to continue with this committee.
“[I] cannot wait to get back to work on it with the group.”