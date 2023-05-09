ADELAIDE METCALFE - The Township is getting its first set of parking rules with a set of fines.
“Previously, Adelaide Metcalfe did have a parking bylaw not enforced. It needed a lot of updating with legislative authority, and there was no set fines attached to the old one,” explained clerk and manager of legislative services Mike Barnier at the May 1 council meeting.
Council unanimously passed the new rules. The fines will not be given out until the Ministry of Attorney General approves them, but the parking bylaw is in effect.
Rules include no leaving vehicles on any street or land owned by the municipality for longer than 72 hours.
There will also be full cost recovery for any issues around the removal, impounding, and storage of vehicles.
Most fines would be $50 if paid within 15 days, going up to $75 after that. More serious offences like parking to close to a fire hydrant, in a handicap spot, or in a school bus loading zone would get you a $250 fine.
Any police officer or bylaw enforcement officer can give out the tickets or call the tow truck.
Barnier said staff worked with the county that looked at other Ontario municipalities to put together a standard set of rules and enforcement.
“I just want to make it clear with the parking bylaw, we are not looking at this as a revenue generator. This is more a tool to use when we encounter issues and have to use it. We’re pretty powerless in a few situations: if we need to get something towed, we’d be on the hook for expenses,” said Barnier.
The bylaw would be enforced based on complaints.
“We’re certainly not going looking for issues. Winter maintenance is one. We’re always going to educate first before we fine, but it does give us the tools if people are parking in the village of Kerwood say, and interrupting snow clearing operations,” said Barnier.
The bylaw prohibits parking overnight between 10pm to 6am from Nov. 1 to Apr. 15.
Mayor Sue Clarke brought up the big ball tournament coming up June 9-11 in Kerwood.
“We’ve declared the June ball tournament as a community significant event, so I would hope that we would relax the rules on a special occasion like that, even if we get complaints?” asked Clarke.
“It’s a tool to use for problems. That’s definitely not a problem for us.” replied Barnier.