The South Algonquin Business Alliance had their general meeting on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. via Google Meet. Chaired by SABA secretary Angela Pollak, they discussed their finances, their digital print assets update, and some potential solutions to the worker housing shortage in South Algonquin. They plan to meet again in November, with the date and time to be decided.
At the SABA general meeting on Oct. 28, Pollak welcomed everyone, including Evelyn Lesage, Edjo Lentz, Loretta Neil, Gabriella Hairabedian and Steve Dunsford. She said this meeting was to bring people up to speed on everything that’s happened since the summer and that more substantive work would be done at the next meeting in November.
Pollack started things off by going over SABA’s finances, which she said were at a pretty low level at that point. She told them that they have about $150 coming from the zine from last time that they have to follow up on. She said they also have deferred revenue of $540 that was paid this year that was allocated for next year because Pollak prepaid for her advertising in order to get “across the finish line” to have enough money to print the zines last year.
Pollak said that the grants were in place for getting the social media engine working. There’s a Community Futures Development Corporation grant of $3,000, with SABA contributing $2,000, and Explorers’ Edge/RTO12 is meeting that $5,000 with a matching $5,000 for a total of $10,000, enough to establish social media accounts and social media strategy, according to Pollak.
“And that’s really what’s going to be driving traffic to the township, to our media accounts, to our website, because we’ve got this fantastic website right now but nobody’s looking at it because nobody knows it’s there,” she says.
SABA has also been approved for another grant that they couldn’t disclose yet, but will be announced shortly.
The paperwork is ready to apply for a bingo licence, according to Pollak, as long as they have the manpower to run the bingo games. She estimates that the total costs for next year will be in the $1,200 to $1,500 range.
“I’m hoping that the printing costs will come down on the zine or we’ll be able to make more money out of that to cover the difference. This other grant that is yet to be announced has money in it for insurance costs. I think we can get some of that other stuff covered through this other grant. We’re still bootstrapping but I don’t think we’ll be in a position where we can’t pay the few bills we’ve got. So, that’s good,” she says.
A digital print assets update was also looked at, with Pollak revealing that the photography project was continuing and photographers like Chris Kufske, Alexa Cafe Macpherson, Dave VanCleaf and John Bryan had been doing great photography in South Algonquin.
“We know have pictures from maple syrup season, summer season, aerial photos and new fall photos. So, the project is continuing. I didn’t have enough time to babysit it and I was hoping to get a few more people up through the summertime. I had a few cancellations because of conflicting schedules. It’s going to be an ongoing project, probably a two-year project. But we have enough photos now to start the social media process. We can start replacing some of the stock photos with our own photos, which is exciting,” she says.
Next up, Pollak talked about the new SABA app, which they’d not had time to work on yet, but it was on the schedule for November’s meeting. They plan to have a template ready by December or January, 2023, when the app will be up and running but without content. She said they need to come up with another $300 approximately to get their position at the Apple app store.
“So, that’ll work in conjunction with out social media, which we hope will be up and running by March, to capture the period when people are starting to think about camping and visiting Algonquin Park. So, that’s ongoing,” she says.
There’s another grant application that Pollak will be putting in by the end of the month, to work with a company she’ part of called Bonn Park Media, who will produce a tour for them to put on their app.
The SABA zine will be started up again next month, and Pollak said that they’d gotten positive feedback from the astronomy feature in the last issue.
Called One Fine Day, the zine had maps of the area, articles written by locals about the area’s history, and Pollak said at the time that the title captured the idea that the community has many stories to tell about one fine day in the community’s past or present. She said she was going to talk to Neil about expanding the astronomy section, including how and where to stargaze, as there is such a high demand for it. As a case in point, she mentioned a pilot project on a stargazing event that her business, Four Corners Algonquin Camping and Glamping, had done last year, and how successful it had been.
Pollak suggested that if local businesses focus on the stargazing events, it would bring a lot of people to South Algonquin. She said there’d been a suggestion that if SABA came up with a stargazing event, it could be held at Four Corners Algonquin, and Pollak said that she could donate the proceeds to SABA to bolster their coffers.
“I think that’s the biggest and most obvious opportunity we have to build a tourism there outside of Algonquin Park within our own township, that we’re entirely responsible for,” she says.
Everyone agreed it was a good idea to pursue going forward, especially to bring tourists to the area in the leaner winter months.
Prior to this general meeting on Oct. 28, SABA sent out a bulletin on Oct. 11 advising their membership of two opportunities that were coming up, both with deadlines of Oct. 31.
The first opportunity was for affordable housing, as South Algonquin, like many areas to the south in Hastings County, faces a shortage of housing for people of all ages. SABA acknowledges this shortfall, especially for local businesses who are trying to attract workers who have very few, if no options when it comes to accommodating them while they work and live there.
The first option SABA provided was The Bunkie Co. (www.thebunkie.com) that offers housing units at comparable price points. SABA says that the units are stylish and affordable and come in various sizes with and without plumbing. However, they have no special arrangement with the company so interested businesses are asked to contact them directly through their website at www.thebunkie.com/contact.The second option for this affordable housing came from Cambridge based Now Housing (www.nowhousing.com), which has three Duo Suite units available for sale, with each unit able to accommodate up to four people. The Duo Suite is a 40-foot, weather tight shipping container with two self-contained rooms. Each room has a bunkbed, kitchenette and three-piece bathroom, and the entire suite retails for $70,000, if SABA is able to broker the sale of all three units. SABA asked that local employers in need of staff housing reach out to them at gday@mysouthalgonquin.ca by Oct. 31 and they’ll put them in touch with their contact at Now Housing. After Oct. 31, the offer may still be available at a different price, but they would need to reach out to Now Housing directly at experts@nowhousing.com. SABA had reached to Community Futures (www.community-futures.ca), and they’re committed to working with business owners who go this route to enable them to achieve this option financially.
At the Oct. 28 meeting, Pollak told the attendees that they hadn’t gotten any replies yet to this offer and didn’t think it was likely they would by the Oct. 31 deadline.
“So, Monday [Oct. 31] or Tuesday [Nov. 1], what I’ll do is probably pass this off to Bryan [Martin, South Algonquin Township’s clerk and treasurer], and let him know the opportunity is still available. I know he’s been talking with other businesses, some of the bigger businesses that are not tourism based, who are experiencing housing shortages and would have the capacity to potentially buy all three of them. So, basically, we tried it, nothing came of it, and we’ll keep trying,” she says.
South Algonquin Township provided the following statement about these affordable housing unit options.
“South Algonquin’s zoning and official plan support modular housing solutions like these examples. We encourage you to call the township building department at 613-637-2650 for a pre-consultation where we can provide information about specific requirements on a property-by-property basis,” they said in their statement.
The second opportunity that SABA revealed in the Oct. 11 bulletin were the Enabling Accessibility Grants that were open for applications until Oct. 31. There are grants available for community projects and workplace projects in the amounts of $10,000 and $100,000 respectively. SABA says that local businesses have gotten money for landscaping, outdoor projects, paving, patios and bathroom renovations. They ask that interested parties reach out to them at gday@mysouthalgonquin.ca to discuss or if you need help applying for the grants. SABA has successfully facilitated obtaining over $500,000 in EAF funding to the community, totalling over $750,000 in accessibility improvements over the last 48 months.
After providing the housing update with regard to Now Housing at the Oct. 28 meeting, Pollak asked if there were any other questions or comments and got no reply. Pollak adjourned the public meeting and SABA went into a closed session to discuss grants they were unable to make public at that time. The date and time of the next SABA general meeting will be announced soon.