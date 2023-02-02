The City of Grande Prairie announced it is joining the Community Rail Advocacy Alliance (CRAA) on Friday (Jan. 27).
The city says the rail system has faced a lack of investment, seasonal service as well as capacity and is calling on the federal government to take action.
“With railway legislation under the federal government's responsibility, we have yet to see much action in addressing the inequality in service delivery,” said Mayor Jackie Clayton.
“Grande Prairie is home to some of our province’s biggest industries, and the failure to provide reliable rail service has significantly impacted our industries’ capacity to import and export goods.”
The County of Grande Prairie is one of the 20 members of the advocacy group that consists of 15 municipalities and five organizations.
The CRAA says many rural communities are at a disadvantage due to rail car service being the only safe and affordable option for transportation.
“Previously, members have worked individually to advocate for key legislative and regulatory changes in the rail industry without success. By joining together, members are hopeful that their unified, collaborative voice will be heard by Ottawa, CN, CP, and its regulators,” said the CRAA in a media release.
“The constant challenges accessing equitable, reliable railcar services have resulted in lost economic opportunities.
“Agriculture, petrochemical, oil and gas, forestry, mining, and manufacturing sectors have significantly lost revenues attributed to challenges with railcar service.”
Alberta Wheat and Barley Commission Manager Tom Steve says reliable transportation is required to export Alberta’s crops and to stay competitive in the global market.
The alliance includes the towns of Edson, High Level, Peace River, Slave Lake, Whitecourt, and M.D. of Greenview, M.D. of Peace, County of Northern Lights, Mackenzie County, Clear Hills County, Northern Sunrise County, Athabasca County and Saddle Hills County.
It also includes Alberta Forest Products Association, Alberta Wheat and Barley Commissions, Peace Region Economic Development Alliance, Central Alberta Economic Partnership, and Northern Transportation Advisory Bureau.