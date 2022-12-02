The Canada Revenue Agency in Sudbury is hiring for hundreds of temporary positions in anticipation of tax season.
With both in-office and hybrid work arrangements available, new hires will be responsible for analyzing, reviewing and verifying the accuracy and completeness of tax returns as they're processed.
They will also be involved in providing taxpayers with explanations regarding changes to income tax returns, exchanging or receiving information, and obtaining additional documents.
Other positions require the provision of information and services to taxpayer benefit recipients and their representatives, employees of the agency, or other organizations.
"It's a great place to work," said spokesperson Kylie Daigle. "Working at CRA feels like being a part of a community. It's diverse and inclusive and provides lots of opportunities for growth and advancement."
Candidates are required to have a minimum Grade 10 education, with other positions requiring a high school diploma.
"Candidates must upload their proof of education credentials," said Daigle. "Tax knowledge is not a requirement, as all successful candidate will receive paid training to be familiar with the CRA tasks and systems. All employees need to meet security clearance requirements."
Salaries for available positions range from $41,000 to 65,000 a year, with an evening shift premium of $2.25 per hour. The initial contract duration is three to four months between February and June 2023, full-time.
"Many contracts are likely to be extended," said Daigle. "We fully expect a significant number of new employees will stay on or move up to higher positions. Sudbury has many opportunities for growth and advancement in a variety of program areas."
Most positions will require employees to work in-office at the CRA tax centre on Notre Dame Avenue. Daigle said health and safety measures will be in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Those interested in applying can visit canada.ca/work-at-cra for more information, requisition number 58716333.